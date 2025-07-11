Son Accused of Killing Mother in Bulgaria's Sliven with Nearly 20 Knife Wounds

Crime | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:20
Bulgaria: Son Accused of Killing Mother in Bulgaria's Sliven with Nearly 20 Knife Wounds

A 46-year-old man, identified by the initials G.I., has been charged by the Sliven District Prosecutor’s Office with the murder of his mother. According to the official statement from the state prosecution, the crime occurred on July 11 in Sliven, known as the City of Blue Stones.

The woman, aged 68, was found dead after suffering nearly 20 stab wounds, inflicted with a knife. Following the incident, the man turned himself in to the police. Authorities have confirmed that G.I. is in custody, and prosecutors are preparing to detain him for up to 72 hours. A request will subsequently be filed with the court to impose a measure of "detention under probation."

Senior Commissioner Dimitar Velichkov, head of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, provided additional details. He stated that neither the mother nor her son were originally from Sliven. The two had relocated to the city and were living in an apartment with the intention of seeking employment.

The motive behind the killing remains under investigation. According to Commissioner Velichkov, law enforcement had not received any prior reports of domestic violence involving the man and his mother.

