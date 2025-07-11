EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink

World » EU | July 11, 2025, Friday // 16:05
Bulgaria: EU Population Grows by Over a Million, While Bulgaria Continues to Shrink Photo: Stella Ivanova

As of January 1, 2025, the population of the European Union reached 450.4 million people, marking an increase of over one million compared to the previous year, according to new estimates from Eurostat released on World Population Day. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth for the EU’s population, following a decline in 2021 that was attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eurostat attributes this steady upward trend primarily to migration, which has offset the ongoing negative natural growth rate observed since 2012. While the EU has continued to expand in terms of population, the pace has notably decelerated in recent decades. In the 1960s, the EU’s population was growing at a rate of around 3 million people per year. By contrast, the annual increase between 2005 and 2024 averaged only around 900,000.

Since 1960, when the EU's member states were home to 354.5 million people, the total population has grown by nearly 96 million. However, recent patterns show that this expansion is increasingly dependent on external migration rather than natural demographic trends.

Within the EU, Germany remains the most populous member state, with 83.6 million people. At the other end of the scale, Malta has the smallest population, at approximately 600,000.

In Bulgaria, the population as of the beginning of 2025 is recorded at 6,437,360, representing a decrease of 8,121 compared to a year earlier. For historical context, Bulgaria’s population in 1960 stood at 7,829,246, highlighting a long-term demographic decline.

Across the Union, population decreases were observed in eight member states over the past year. The most pronounced drops were in Latvia, Hungary, Poland, and Estonia. Hungary's decline is particularly notable in light of its government's vocal focus on pro-natalist and demographic policies.

On the other hand, 19 EU countries recorded population growth, with the highest rates seen in Malta, Ireland, and Luxembourg. Together, Germany, France, and Italy remain the demographic core of the Union, accounting for nearly half, 47 percent, of the EU’s entire population as of the start of 2025. Germany alone comprises 19 percent, followed by France with 15 percent, and Italy with 13 percent.

Source: Eurostat

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: population, EU, Bulgaria, demographic

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Energy Sector Poised for Growth as Eurozone Entry Spurs Major Funding Boost

Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov shared encouraging news for Bulgaria’s energy sector, highlighting that financial institutions are prepared to provide funding eight times greater than what is required for the construction

Business » Energy | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

FROM TODAY: New Toll Cameras Begin Catching Emergency Lane Violators Across Bulgaria

Starting today, toll cameras on Bulgaria’s highways will begin issuing fines to drivers caught using emergency lanes unlawfully

Society | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

No Euro Prices on Fuel Pumps Yet: Bulgaria’s Gas Stations to Use Alternative Displays

From August, the familiar large digital boards and fuel pumps at gas stations across Bulgaria will not be showing prices simultaneously in both leva and euros

Business | July 14, 2025, Monday // 23:00

This Was Just a Warm-Up: What Bulgaria Must Tackle After Joining the Eurozone

The European Council's decisions from July 8, 2025, marked the final approval for Bulgaria to adopt the euro as its official currency starting January 1, 2026

Business » Finance | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria Earns First-Ever High Investment Grade Rating from Scope Ratings

Scope Ratings has upgraded Bulgaria’s long-term credit rating from ‘BBB+’ to ‘A-’ in both local and foreign currency terms

Business | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00

Property Prices and Demand Surge Ahead of Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption

For more than two decades, real estate in Bulgaria has been offered primarily in euros, a practice familiar to both buyers and sellers

Business » Properties | July 13, 2025, Sunday // 23:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from EU

No Confidence? Ursula von der Leyen Crushes Attempt to Be Ousted Over Pfizer Secrets

The European Parliament has rejected a motion of no confidence against the European Commission led by Ursula von der Leyen

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:50

North Macedonia's PM Accuses Bulgaria: 'They Want to Destroy the Macedonian Nation and Identity'

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared on Wednesday that Bulgaria is pursuing a long-standing strategy aimed at erasing the Macedonian nation and identity

World » EU | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 08:43

EU Parliament Removes References to 'Macedonian Language and Identity' in Report on North Macedonia

The European Parliament has adopted the report on North Macedonia, authored by Austrian MEP Thomas Waitz, without any mention of the “Macedonian language and identity”

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:02

MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: The Euro Is Bulgaria’s Economic Step Forward, Not a Political Trophy

Bulgarian MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, representing the Bulgarian Socialist Party, addressed Bulgaria’s forthcoming entry into the eurozone

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 13:02

From Cotton to Cash: How Euro Banknotes Are Produced Responsibly

Euro banknotes stand as a powerful symbol of European unity, with over 29 billion notes circulating across the continent, collectively worth more than €1.5 trillion

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 10:15

European Commission Calls on Bulgaria to Accelerate Judicial Reform and Strengthen Anti-Corruption Measures

The European Commission has issued tailored recommendations to all EU member states, with its latest report on Bulgaria highlighting ongoing challenges and limited progress in critical areas

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 09:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria