Ivan Ivanov Makes History: First Bulgarian Wimbledon Finalist in 17 Years!

Ivan Ivanov has secured his place in the final of the Wimbledon junior tournament, marking a historic achievement for Bulgarian tennis. The 16-year-old from Varna, seeded sixth in the draw, defeated Germany’s Max Schönhaus, seeded 13th, with a tight 7-6(7), 7-6(5) victory. With the win, Ivanov becomes the first Bulgarian in 17 years to reach the final of the boys’ singles at Wimbledon, since Grigor Dimitrov claimed the title in 2008.

The match was a display of grit and mental toughness. In the first set, Schönhaus broke for a 3-2 lead, but Ivanov responded immediately with a break of his own. The set went to a tiebreak where Ivanov surged ahead 6-3, only to see three set points slip away. A double fault at 6-6 put him at risk, but Schönhaus also faltered. Eventually, Ivanov clinched the set with a backhand on the line, followed by a dramatic point where he fell while returning a shot, yet still forced his opponent to miss a volley into the net.

Riding the momentum, Ivanov stormed to a 3-0 lead in the second set with two breaks of serve. But his opponent rallied, breaking back twice to level the set at 3-3. Despite the sudden shift, Ivanov kept his composure. The rest of the set remained even, bringing about a second tiebreak. There, the German led 4-2 at the change of ends, but Ivanov staged another comeback. He claimed five of the next six points to wrap up the match on his first match point after 1 hour and 36 minutes of play.

Ivanov’s victory carries extra significance as it avenges his semifinal defeat to Schönhaus at Roland Garros earlier this year. So far in the tournament, the young Bulgarian has not dropped a single set, underlining the consistent level of his game.

His stats reflected solid play: 20 winners, including 4 aces, and 23 unforced errors, five of which were double faults. By comparison, his opponent hit 22 winners but committed a costly 45 unforced errors.

The result keeps open the possibility of an all-Bulgarian final. Ivanov awaits the winner of the other semifinal between Alexander Vassilev and Ronit Karki of the United States. If Vassilev wins, it will be the first time two Bulgarian boys contest the Wimbledon final.

After the match, Ivanov was congratulated personally by Stefan Tsvetkov, President of the Bulgarian Tennis Federation, and Svetlozar Panov, Head of Bulgaria’s Consulate in Edinburgh.

Ivanov, who trains at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Mallorca, continues to impress with his maturity and competitive edge on the court. He now stands just one win away from capturing a Grand Slam title - one that would echo the triumph of Grigor Dimitrov nearly two decades ago.