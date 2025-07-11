Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov Urges North Macedonia's PM Mickoski to Apologize

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed recent comments by North Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, describing his remarks toward Bulgarian Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev as offensive and inappropriate. Referring to Mickoski’s rhetoric, Zhelyazkov remarked that those familiar with Aesop might be better suited to interpret his words but emphasized that North Macedonia must respect the 2022 agreement and the commitments it voluntarily undertook.

Zhelyazkov stated firmly that Mickoski should find a way to offer an apology. According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, honoring what has been agreed upon is a matter of political maturity. He underlined that trust between nations remains especially delicate in the current context and that such trust should not be undermined by inflammatory language or unfulfilled obligations.

Despite the tension, Zhelyazkov reiterated that Bulgaria continues to support North Macedonia's European integration efforts. However, this support, he said, remains strictly conditional on full compliance with the commitments outlined in both the 2022 bilateral agreement and the Treaty of Good Neighborliness.

Commenting on domestic developments, Zhelyazkov also addressed the outcome of the no-confidence vote held earlier in the National Assembly. He said he does not approach such parliamentary processes with political arrogance and stressed that every vote must be taken seriously. The vote by Bozhidar Bozhanov in favor of the no-confidence motion stood out to him, as it represented the 17th and decisive vote against the government. Referencing the Soviet-era series Seventeen Moments of Spring, Zhelyazkov remarked that for some, those echoes still linger.

On the economic front, the Prime Minister highlighted recent credit rating upgrades for Bulgaria by both Fitch Ratings and S&P Global Ratings, calling these developments particularly important for investor confidence. He concluded by saying the current government has the necessary parliamentary backing to pursue its agenda and continue its ambitious program.