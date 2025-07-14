Russian Intelligence Identified as Threat to Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry by 2026?

Bulgaria: Russian Intelligence Identified as Threat to Bulgaria’s Eurozone Entry by 2026?

A significant national security concern has emerged regarding Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone, with intelligence services warning of a real risk that the process may be sabotaged before January 1, 2026. This threat spans beyond economic and financial realms, affecting Bulgaria’s broader national interests.

Atanas Atanasov, chairman of the parliamentary commission overseeing security services and special intelligence activities, shared these concerns following a confidential hearing. The session involved the heads of the State Agency for National Security, the State Agency for Intelligence, and the Military Intelligence Service, focusing on potential risks to Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

While Bulgaria’s formal acceptance into the eurozone is complete, Atanasov emphasized that the critical period remains from now until the start of 2026. During this window, various threats persist, primarily linked to foreign intelligence activities aiming to derail Bulgaria’s key foreign policy objective.

Though no detailed specifics were disclosed, the disinformation campaigns reportedly stem from Russian intelligence operations, a fact that comes as no surprise. According to Atanasov, the Kremlin’s ultimate objective is not only to prevent Bulgaria’s euro adoption but to fracture the European Union itself. This strategy aligns with broader Russian intelligence goals aimed at weakening European unity.

Notably, on July 8, the Council of the European Union for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN) approved the final legal framework enabling Bulgaria to adopt the euro from January 1, 2026. This decision represents the final legislative milestone in Bulgaria’s path to joining the eurozone. However, the intelligence community remains vigilant, aware that efforts to disrupt this process may continue until the currency transition is fully realized.

