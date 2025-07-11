Trump Commits to Increased Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, NATO to Cover Costs

US President Donald Trump is set to authorize weapons shipments to Ukraine using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, marking his first direct military aid package to Kyiv since his return to office. Sources cited by Reuters estimate the value of the package could reach around $300 million. This development signals a renewed US commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense amid escalating Russian aggression.

More than three years into Russia's full-scale invasion, Trump’s administration will select arms from existing US stockpiles for transfer to Ukraine. While specific weapon systems have yet to be confirmed, reports suggest the package may include Patriot missile interceptors and medium-range missiles. Final decisions were expected during a high-level meeting later in the week. Until now, Trump’s team had only continued arms deliveries previously authorized by former President Joe Biden, who was a firm backer of Kyiv.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to provide weapons from US reserves to allies during emergencies without needing Congress’s immediate approval. Currently, the US retains nearly $3.9 billion under this authority earmarked for Ukraine, with the last allocation of $500 million made by Biden in January. Ukraine has highlighted the need for Patriot interceptors and high-precision GMLRS rocket systems, both potentially part of this new aid. The proximity of US stockpiles in Europe means these weapons could reach the frontline swiftly.

The US Congress has approved approximately $175 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the conflict’s escalation in early 2022. Recent months saw the US temporarily suspend deliveries of some advanced air defense missiles, including Patriots and GMLRS rockets, amid concerns over dwindling US arsenals. President Volodymyr Zelensky has engaged with US officials to clarify and expedite military assistance following these suspensions.

Alongside the weapons announcement, Trump disclosed a new arrangement with NATO, stating the US will send weapons to the Alliance, which will then distribute them to Ukraine while covering the entire cost. Trump explained that the US supplies arms to NATO, and NATO reimburses the US fully. This deal was reportedly finalized at last month’s NATO summit, reinforcing collective support for Kyiv.

Trump also indicated he will make a significant statement on Russia in the near future, expressing disappointment with Moscow but withholding details. His comments come amid ongoing unpredictability in US policy: just days prior, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unexpectedly paused shipments of key military aid, including Patriot missiles, before the decision was reversed. Trump distanced himself from the pause and recommitted to ensuring continued support for Ukraine’s defense.