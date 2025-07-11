Trump Commits to Increased Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, NATO to Cover Costs

World » UKRAINE | July 11, 2025, Friday // 12:36
Bulgaria: Trump Commits to Increased Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, NATO to Cover Costs

US President Donald Trump is set to authorize weapons shipments to Ukraine using the Presidential Drawdown Authority, marking his first direct military aid package to Kyiv since his return to office. Sources cited by Reuters estimate the value of the package could reach around $300 million. This development signals a renewed US commitment to supporting Ukraine's defense amid escalating Russian aggression.

More than three years into Russia's full-scale invasion, Trump’s administration will select arms from existing US stockpiles for transfer to Ukraine. While specific weapon systems have yet to be confirmed, reports suggest the package may include Patriot missile interceptors and medium-range missiles. Final decisions were expected during a high-level meeting later in the week. Until now, Trump’s team had only continued arms deliveries previously authorized by former President Joe Biden, who was a firm backer of Kyiv.

The Presidential Drawdown Authority allows the president to provide weapons from US reserves to allies during emergencies without needing Congress’s immediate approval. Currently, the US retains nearly $3.9 billion under this authority earmarked for Ukraine, with the last allocation of $500 million made by Biden in January. Ukraine has highlighted the need for Patriot interceptors and high-precision GMLRS rocket systems, both potentially part of this new aid. The proximity of US stockpiles in Europe means these weapons could reach the frontline swiftly.

The US Congress has approved approximately $175 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the conflict’s escalation in early 2022. Recent months saw the US temporarily suspend deliveries of some advanced air defense missiles, including Patriots and GMLRS rockets, amid concerns over dwindling US arsenals. President Volodymyr Zelensky has engaged with US officials to clarify and expedite military assistance following these suspensions.

Alongside the weapons announcement, Trump disclosed a new arrangement with NATO, stating the US will send weapons to the Alliance, which will then distribute them to Ukraine while covering the entire cost. Trump explained that the US supplies arms to NATO, and NATO reimburses the US fully. This deal was reportedly finalized at last month’s NATO summit, reinforcing collective support for Kyiv.

Trump also indicated he will make a significant statement on Russia in the near future, expressing disappointment with Moscow but withholding details. His comments come amid ongoing unpredictability in US policy: just days prior, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unexpectedly paused shipments of key military aid, including Patriot missiles, before the decision was reversed. Trump distanced himself from the pause and recommitted to ensuring continued support for Ukraine’s defense.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Trump, Russia, weapons

Related Articles:

June Becomes Deadliest Month for Civilians in Ukraine Since War Began, UN Reports

The United Nations sounded the alarm on Thursday over a steep rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine and worsening living conditions for millions of children, amid an escalation of Russian attacks using drones and long-range missiles

World » Ukraine | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:41

Trump Escalates Trade Tensions With Canada and Eyes Global Tariff Hikes

President Donald Trump intensified his confrontational trade agenda late Thursday by announcing a proposed 35% tariff on Canadian imports

World | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:27

Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria Will Be a Steady Partner in Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Bulgaria will remain a steadfast partner in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 10:19

Bulgaria Eyes Key Role in Ukraine’s Reconstruction Through Major Infrastructure Projects

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction through large-scale infrastructure projects

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov Joins Meloni in Rome as Ukraine Reconstruction Talks Begin

The fourth High-Level Conference dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts has officially started in Rome

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:19

Two Dead, 16 Injured as Kyiv Endures Relentless Russian Drone and Missile Assault for Second Night

Kyiv was rocked by a massive Russian attack overnight on July 9–10, as waves of drones and ballistic missiles struck the capital and surrounding oblasts for the second consecutive night

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

June Becomes Deadliest Month for Civilians in Ukraine Since War Began, UN Reports

The United Nations sounded the alarm on Thursday over a steep rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine and worsening living conditions for millions of children, amid an escalation of Russian attacks using drones and long-range missiles

World » Ukraine | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:41

Two Dead, 16 Injured as Kyiv Endures Relentless Russian Drone and Missile Assault for Second Night

Kyiv was rocked by a massive Russian attack overnight on July 9–10, as waves of drones and ballistic missiles struck the capital and surrounding oblasts for the second consecutive night

World » Ukraine | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:00

Trump: 'Putin’s Full of Bulls**t' - US President Signals Harder Line on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his growing frustration with Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of consistently delivering “a lot of bulls**t”

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:30

Ukraine's Syrskyi Highlights Strategy to Reclaim Territory in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts

At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukraine’s top military officer, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, placed particular emphasis on regaining control over positions and territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:36

Nearly Half of Ukrainians Doubt Country’s Future Prosperity, Survey Shows

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May-June 2025 reveals a growing pessimism among Ukrainians regarding their country’s future

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 11:42

US Resumes Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Focus on Defensive Systems

The United States is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, following a brief pause in arms deliveries earlier this month

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:03
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria