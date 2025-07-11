Bulgaria's Opposition Targets September No Confidence Vote as Government Holds Firm with 131 Votes

The co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" (WCC), Asen Vassilev, announced that his party supported the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov’s cabinet, despite knowing it would not succeed. Vassilev stated their decision was driven by the belief that the current government is harmful to Bulgaria.

According to Vassilev, the party has begun internal discussions about initiating a broader vote of no confidence in September, in coordination with "Democratic Bulgaria" (DB). The themes and motives behind this joint motion will first be debated within the National Council of WCC and then harmonized within the broader WCC-DB parliamentary group. The aim, he said, is to oppose the government's policy agenda, which he described as a "punitive campaign against the Bulgarian people."

Addressing questions about supporting other opposition-led motions, Vassilev explained that WCC’s stance remains unchanged: once Bulgaria’s eurozone entry is irreversible, the party will assess each motion on a case-by-case basis. The strength of the arguments presented will be the decisive factor.

At the same time, he acknowledged the reality that the government, backed by GERB, BSP, "There is Such a People" (TISP), and Delyan Peevski's "DPS-New Beginning", holds 131 votes in parliament. This, Vassilev admitted, effectively prevents any vote of no confidence from succeeding under current circumstances.

Opposition Coordination Intensifies

Meanwhile, the opposition pro-Russian party "Revival" announced it is initiating talks with what it calls “genuine opposition parties,” particularly those that supported previous no-confidence votes. Deputy chairman Tsoncho Ganev said the focus of these consultations would be to topple the government.

Ganev framed the effort as not only political but also tied to the eurozone debate. If "Revival" were to enter government after new elections, it would seek to halt Bulgaria's planned accession to the eurozone by January 1. “There is still time to change course,” he said.

He also commented on the shifting stance within WCC-DB, claiming that the bloc had been pushed into a corner by its former partners and, realizing no amount of appeasement toward Boyko Borissov or Delyan Peevski would spare them politically, decided to vote against the government. Ganev dismissed the explanation that only one DB MP had supported the no-confidence vote, saying such justifications do not convince the public.

Despite resistance from WCC-DB, Ganev affirmed he would continue to preside over parliamentary sessions if assigned by National Assembly Speaker Rositsa Kiselova.

MECH Eyes Fifth Attempt to Topple Cabinet

The MECH parliamentary group, though critical of the motives behind the fourth no-confidence vote initiated by "Greatness," expressed confidence that momentum is building for a successful challenge to the Zhelyazkov cabinet. Party member Kiril Veselinski said preparations are underway for another no-confidence vote, this time on the theme of “internal order and security.

Veselinski revealed that MECH has already begun preliminary talks with “We Continue the Change” and expects them to support the new initiative. He also mentioned outreach to other opposition forces, including "Revival" and "Greatness," all of which have previously backed no-confidence motions.

He voiced optimism that this fifth vote will be the one that finally brings down the government, triggering early elections in the fall, an outcome he believes most Bulgarians are hoping for. Veselinski added he hopes "Democratic Bulgaria" will also support the motion.

Zhelyazkov Responds from Rome

Speaking from the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome, Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov addressed the no-confidence debate. After a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Zhelyazkov reiterated Bulgaria’s continued support for Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction.

He downplayed the recent vote against his cabinet, although he noted it should still be treated seriously. “I don’t approach these matters with political arrogance,” he said, while also pointing out that this mechanism of parliamentary oversight can sometimes become devalued.

Zhelyazkov singled out the vote by Bozhidar Bozhanov - DB’s seventeenth MP to support the motion - as unexpected. With irony, he remarked that some MPs still carry the spirit of “Seventeen Moments of Spring,” referencing the Cold War-era Soviet television series.

On Bulgaria's recent credit rating upgrade, the Prime Minister commented that it sends a strong message to international investors and creditors. He highlighted that the improved rating reflects financial stability and is linked to Bulgaria’s path toward integration into the eurozone.

As for the opposition’s planned no-confidence vote in September, Zhelyazkov quipped that WCC-DB appeared to be planning a summer break and postponing serious political moves until the fall.

He also touched on relations with North Macedonia, warning that political maturity requires Skopje to uphold the 2022 consensus. He condemned recent remarks by Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski as offensive and damaging to bilateral trust. Zhelyazkov insisted that Mickoski should apologize for violating the norms of good neighborly relations. Nonetheless, he confirmed Bulgaria’s continued support for North Macedonia’s EU path.

