June Becomes Deadliest Month for Civilians in Ukraine Since War Began, UN Reports

The United Nations sounded the alarm on Thursday over a steep rise in civilian casualties in Ukraine and worsening living conditions for millions of children, amid an escalation of Russian attacks using drones and long-range missiles. UN agencies detailed the impact of the latest waves of bombardment, including one overnight assault targeting the capital, Kyiv.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), Russia launched a major combined drone and missile attack overnight involving 397 Shahed drones and decoys, as well as 18 high-powered missiles. At least two people were killed and 16 others injured, with strikes damaging homes, a TV station, and healthcare facilities, including the destruction of an outpatient clinic. UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric confirmed that four districts of Kyiv were hit. Reports also indicated additional deadly strikes in other regions, leaving at least nine people dead and injuring ten more.

June 2025 marked the deadliest month for civilians in Ukraine since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022. HRMMU documented 232 civilian deaths and 1,343 injuries during the month, pushing total civilian casualties in the first half of the year to 6,754 - a staggering 54 percent increase over the same period in 2024. Of those, deaths rose by 17 percent, while injuries spiked by 64 percent.

The surge in casualties is linked to Russia’s intensified use of long-range missiles and drones in densely populated urban areas, with a notable increase in both the frequency and destructiveness of attacks. Russia reportedly launched ten times more missile and drone strikes in June 2025 compared to June 2024, contributing to the heightened toll on civilians.

“This is the highest level of suffering we have documented in over three years,” said Danielle Bell, head of HRMMU. “The increase in long-range missile and drone attacks has brought even greater devastation to civilians far from the frontlines.”

Alongside the rise in civilian casualties, conditions for children in Ukraine are deteriorating rapidly. UNICEF reported on Thursday that roughly 70 percent of the country’s children - approximately 3.5 million - are now experiencing “material deprivation,” a sharp rise from 18 percent in 2021. This term refers to a lack of access to basic needs, including nutritious food, adequate clothing, safe housing with heating, and opportunities for education.

UNICEF’s assessment reveals that one in three children lives in a household without running water or a proper sewage system. Nearly half do not have access to safe areas for play. The agency attributed this situation to continued attacks on vital infrastructure such as water and power systems, as well as the destruction of schools, homes, and healthcare facilities. Worsening poverty has also played a role.

The release of these grim figures coincided with the opening of the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. The event aims to rally international support for Ukraine’s long-term recovery, economic reform, and reconstruction.

Amy Pope, Director General of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), participated in the conference, noting the immense scale of displacement caused by the war. Around four million people remain internally displaced within Ukraine, while five million refugees have sought shelter in other European countries.

“Ukraine’s recovery must prioritize its people,” Pope said. “Rebuilding is not just about returning home. It’s about reconnecting people with services, livelihoods, and restoring their place in society.”