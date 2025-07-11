Bulgaria's Borissov: Failed No-Confidence Vote Exposes Alliance Between 'We Continue the Change' and Pro-Russian Parties

Politics | July 11, 2025, Friday // 11:14
Bulgaria's Borissov: Failed No-Confidence Vote Exposes Alliance Between 'We Continue the Change' and Pro-Russian Parties

GERB leader Boyko Borissov described the recent failed no-confidence vote against the Zhelyazkov cabinet as a political success that revealed deeper alliances within the Bulgarian parliament. According to him, the vote confirmed what he had long claimed—that “We Continue the Change” (WCC), “Revival,” and the pro-Russian factions were acting in unison. “Another lie has been exposed,Borissov remarked with irony, suggesting the outcome only strengthened GERB’s position. He credited his party for the overall success of the week, both in the domestic and international spheres.

Borissov pointed to a number of developments he considers victories for Bulgaria, including the upgrading of the country’s credit rating by major international agencies and the recognition of Bulgaria’s improving economic trajectory. He specifically highlighted Bulgaria’s forthcoming eurozone membership and the EU’s unified stance on North Macedonia as examples of progress, which he claimed were made possible with the support of the European People’s Party (EPP) and GERB. “Everyone is jealous of Bulgaria,” Borissov said, noting that the international recognition of Bulgaria’s reforms is a testament to the country’s growing stability and prospects.

He also praised the Ministry of Interior for shutting down an illegal cigarette production facility, underlining it as another achievement for the week. However, he criticized the police search of the home of Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, calling for more tactful handling of such operations. “It should be done more intelligently,” he commented.

Commenting on broader political developments, Borissov addressed his 2022 arrest, once again accusing former Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov of spreading falsehoods. He recalled that his pregnant daughter had been present during the incident, describing it as a traumatic event backed by recordings. He dismissed Rashkov’s account as pure fabrication, reinforcing his long-standing narrative of political persecution.

On the sidelines of parliament, Borissov responded to journalists with visible confidence, arguing that the opposition was using repeated no-confidence votes to mask its ineffectiveness. “They can continue as long as they like,” he said, but insisted that their actions only expose their inability to offer viable governance. In his words, “This week was successful for Bulgaria, and thanks to GERB.

In a separate reaction, Delyan Peevski, leader of “DPS-New Beginning,” also weighed in on the political situation following the failed vote. He dismissed the opposition’s actions as futile and called the "pro-Russian parties" in parliament “redundant.” According to Peevski, these factions serve no constructive purpose and repeatedly fail to deliver for their constituents. “They cannot carry out Moscow’s orders and will not be able to,” he said, emphasizing that they should “find another occupation.” Peevski’s remarks echoed Borissov’s broader message - that the opposition lacks direction and relevance.

