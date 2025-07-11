Zhelyazkov to Zelensky: Bulgaria Will Be a Steady Partner in Ukraine’s Reconstruction

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Bulgaria will remain a steadfast partner in the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine. The two leaders held talks in Rome during the Fourth High-Level Conference on Ukraine’s Reconstruction, which brought together international partners to discuss long-term recovery efforts.

Zhelyazkov emphasized that Bulgaria has shown firm and consistent support for Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, and this backing will persist in the recovery phase. He stressed that rebuilding Ukraine is not only essential for Ukrainians but also vital for the stability and prosperity of the entire region and Europe as a whole.

The Bulgarian prime minister reiterated his country’s willingness to contribute across multiple sectors based on its capacity and expertise. He underlined the significant experience Bulgaria has accumulated in construction and infrastructure, noting that this potential can be directly applied to rebuilding war-damaged areas. He also pointed out Bulgaria’s strategic position in the Black Sea and its relevance to regional port security and maritime initiatives.

The conversation between Zhelyazkov and Zelensky also touched on energy cooperation. Both sides agreed on the importance of strengthening their partnership in the energy sphere, with a focus on improving connectivity, diversifying energy sources, and adopting coordinated solutions to face shared challenges, especially with the winter season in mind.