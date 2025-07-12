Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

Society » INCIDENTS | July 11, 2025, Friday // 15:09
A 26-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini for allegedly desecrating a national symbol. The man is accused of removing a Greek flag from a pole in front of a public building and setting it on fire.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon near the local Citizen Service Center (CSC), a government facility located in a protected complex in Komotini. According to reports from Greek media and Nova TV, the man took down the flag, which was displayed prominently in front of the building, and proceeded to burn it.

Local police were alerted, and officers from the DIAS motorcycle unit quickly located and apprehended the suspect. He was taken into custody and later transferred to the specialized crime investigation unit at the Komotini Police Department.

Greek authorities have launched a preliminary investigation into the case. The man faces charges of insulting and damaging a national symbol, a criminal offense under Greek law. The investigation is being handled by the relevant division of the police in northeastern Greece.

No further details have been released regarding the motives behind the act or whether the suspect has made a statement to the authorities. The case has drawn attention given the symbolic nature of the offense and the fact that it occurred in a sensitive public location.

