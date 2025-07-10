Bulgaria Eyes Key Role in Ukraine’s Reconstruction Through Major Infrastructure Projects

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction through large-scale infrastructure projects, which he said will be crucial for ensuring connectivity and regional security. Speaking at the international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction held in Rome, Zhelyazkov pointed out that rebuilding Ukraine will require investments exceeding three times the country’s GDP, amounting to more than half a trillion euros over the next decade.

According to the Bulgarian Prime Minister, this massive effort presents opportunities not only for Bulgarian businesses to contribute, but also for Bulgaria itself to take part in strategic initiatives. The focus, Zhelyazkov stated, will be on participating in key infrastructure ventures that serve both regional development and broader security goals for Ukraine and Eastern Europe.

He stressed Bulgaria’s vital geographic and strategic role in the Black Sea region. Alongside Romania, Turkey, and Georgia, Bulgaria remains one of the few EU and NATO nations currently safeguarding the region’s security infrastructure, both underwater and land-based. “Electricity transmission, gas transit, data flow - these are all critical components of the connectivity we need to guarantee across the Black Sea, which serves as a primary bridge to Asia,” Zhelyazkov noted.

He further explained that developing north-south transport infrastructure will be essential for Ukraine’s recovery and that Bulgaria, due to its position, stands to benefit directly from these new connections. In particular, Zhelyazkov highlighted the proposed Alexandroupolis–Odesa railway corridor as a project of European significance. This planned link, connecting Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, and Ukraine, has been designated a priority and aligns with commitments made during the NATO summit in The Hague, where members agreed to dedicate 1.5% of GDP to defense and resilience-related investments.

Beyond transport, energy security is another cornerstone of the recovery plan. Zhelyazkov underlined the need to expand the capacity of the so-called Vertical Gas Corridor, which runs through Greece, Bulgaria, and Romania - ultimately serving Ukraine. He pointed out that Ukraine hosts some of Europe’s largest gas storage facilities, making robust energy connectivity crucial not only for the country’s stability but also for wider regional energy resilience.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that discussions are ongoing with neighboring countries regarding Bulgaria’s involvement in these strategic projects. Coordination with Greece, Romania, and Turkey, especially given their roles in NATO and EU infrastructure planning, is expected to shape the next steps. Zhelyazkov specifically mentioned the concept of “dual-use infrastructure,” referring to facilities that can support both civilian needs and military mobility, in line with NATO standards.

He also cited recent developments such as the agreement with Romania on the construction of a third bridge over the Danube as an example of successful regional cooperation that fits within this broader framework. “There are many interlinked projects that can be realized in this context, which will benefit not only Ukraine, but also Bulgaria and the entire region,” Zhelyazkov concluded.