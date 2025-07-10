Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level of 3.14 per mille. The announcement came during a briefing held by representatives of the prosecutor's office. Authorities emphasized that this is not her first offense of this kind.

Prosecutors clarified that Ivanova has multiple prior convictions for driving under the influence, with the first dating back to 2016. They described her continued behavior as "intolerable" and stated that repeated violations would not be overlooked.

The most recent incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on the Pomorie bypass road. Ivanova was behind the wheel of one of the two vehicles involved in a traffic accident. Her 6-year-old child was in the car, seated in a child safety seat. The other vehicle was occupied by a Moldovan family. While no one sustained serious injuries, there was property damage resulting from the collision.

Commissioner Marin Dimitrov, head of the Security and Traffic Police Department at the Burgas Regional Directorate of the Interior Ministry, noted that drug tests conducted at the scene were negative. Meanwhile, the prosecution stated it would request her permanent detention before the district court in Pomorie the following day.

According to Prosecutor Maria Markova, administrative head of the Burgas District Prosecutor's Office, witness testimonies were collected, and both vehicles involved were impounded as part of the investigation. Markova emphasized that Ivanova is facing charges for committing the same offense once again, despite having already been convicted for it.

She further confirmed that Ivanova was sentenced to a three-year probation term in March this year, which remains in effect. The prosecution outlined that the singer has been caught driving under the influence on three separate occasions - in 2016, 2024, and now in 2025.