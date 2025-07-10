Bulgarian Teen Ivanov Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals

Bulgarian tennis talent Ivan Ivanov has reached the junior singles semifinals at Wimbledon, continuing his impressive run without dropping a single set. The 16-year-old secured his fourth straight victory at the tournament with a solid performance against Slovenia’s Ziga Sesko, defeating him 6-3, 7-6(4) in a match that lasted an hour and twenty minutes.

Ivanov, seeded No. 6, took early control in the first set, breaking for a 4-1 lead and closing it out comfortably at 6-3. The second set saw more resistance from Šeško. Ivanov fell behind 3-5 and faced a set point, but managed to break back immediately. The set progressed without further breaks, leading to a tiebreak. There, Ivanov trailed 1-3 before shifting gears and winning six of the next seven points, sealing the victory with 7-4 in the tiebreak.

Next, Ivanov is set to face Germany’s Max Schönhaus, seeded No. 13. The matchup will be a replay of their semifinal clash at Roland Garros earlier this year, where Schönhaus came out on top with a 6-3, 6-4 win. This time, Ivanov will be looking to turn the tables and reach the final.