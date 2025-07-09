Bulgaria Weather Forecast for July 11: Mostly Sunny with Afternoon Showers in Northeast and Mountains

On July 11, the weather across Bulgaria will be predominantly sunny, though cloud cover is expected to increase at times, especially during the afternoon. Scattered showers may develop in the northeast and mountainous areas. Winds will blow from the north-northwest at light to moderate speeds. Daytime temperatures will range between 26 and 31 degrees Celsius, with Sofia seeing highs close to 26 degrees.

Along the Black Sea coast, the skies will remain mostly clear, but cloudiness will build up temporarily in the afternoon. Isolated rain showers are possible, mainly along the northern coastal stretch. Winds will shift from a moderate north-northwesterly direction to northeasterly later in the day. Temperatures will stay between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the sea temperature varies from 18 to 25 degrees, with some cooler spots in the northern parts.

In the mountain regions, conditions will be mostly sunny with occasional cloud increases. Brief, localized rain is likely. Winds will start moderate from the northwest, becoming stronger and turning west-southwesterly along the mountain ridges. Temperatures are expected to reach about 17 degrees at 1,200 meters altitude and drop to roughly 10 degrees at 2,000 meters.