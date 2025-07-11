Fatal Work Accident Near Sofia: Two Ukrainians Killed by Torn-Off Metal Sheets

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025
Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6
Two Ukrainian nationals, aged 18 and 35, lost their lives in a tragic accident while working on a roof in the village of Gara Elin Pelin near Sofia. According to the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the incident happened yesterday before noon.
The men were on the roof of a building when strong winds caused metal sheets to become loose. One of the sheets struck both men, causing them to fall from the roof. The 35-year-old man died instantly at the scene, while the younger worker, who had just turned 18 in late May, was rushed to the intensive care unit of St. Anna University Hospital in Sofia with severe fractures and injuries.
Despite intensive medical efforts, the young man succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. Police and ambulance teams responded promptly after the accident was reported to the Elin Pelin Regional Directorate around 11:35 a.m.
An investigation is underway, with officials inspecting the site to determine the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.
The mayor of Straldzha municipality in Bulgaria, Atanas Kirov, declared a partial state of emergency following a series of fires that severely affected the area, especially in the villages of Atolovo, Malenovo, and Nedyalsko
Three people were killed in the early hours of July 6 in Razgrad, when a 19-year-old driver crashed a car into a group sitting outside a local restaurant
A fatal workplace incident at Arsenal Military Plant 3 in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, occurred due to a malfunction in a machine centrifuge
An explosion at the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, claimed the life of one worker today
A tragic accident occurred at a railway crossing in the Karlovo village of Pevtsite, where a 14-year-old child lost their life after a horse carriage was struck by a passenger train
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe