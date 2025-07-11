Fatal Work Accident Near Sofia: Two Ukrainians Killed by Torn-Off Metal Sheets

Two Ukrainian nationals, aged 18 and 35, lost their lives in a tragic accident while working on a roof in the village of Gara Elin Pelin near Sofia. According to the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the incident happened yesterday before noon.

The men were on the roof of a building when strong winds caused metal sheets to become loose. One of the sheets struck both men, causing them to fall from the roof. The 35-year-old man died instantly at the scene, while the younger worker, who had just turned 18 in late May, was rushed to the intensive care unit of St. Anna University Hospital in Sofia with severe fractures and injuries.

Despite intensive medical efforts, the young man succumbed to his injuries a few hours later. Police and ambulance teams responded promptly after the accident was reported to the Elin Pelin Regional Directorate around 11:35 a.m.

An investigation is underway, with officials inspecting the site to determine the exact circumstances of the fatal accident.