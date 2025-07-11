Vrana Park Closes as Sofia Awaits Action from State Authorities

Society » CULTURE | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Vrana Park Closes as Sofia Awaits Action from State Authorities

Vrana Park has officially closed to the public, as the Sofia Municipality begins the process of transferring the site back to the Bulgarian state. Deputy Mayor Nadezhda Bobcheva announced that the municipality would prepare all necessary documentation for the handover and provide the state with one week to determine the next steps jointly. In the absence of a formal response, the key to the park will be sent to the regional administration by post.

Municipal teams arrived early in the morning to remove benches, kiosks, and other facilities from the park. Security responsibilities have also been handed over to the state. The closure follows more than a year of attempts by Sofia Municipality to reach an agreement with the central government on the management of the park, after a 2023 Supreme Court ruling confirmed that the property belongs to the state.

Bobcheva criticized the lack of engagement from the state, noting that all reasonable timeframes for the central authorities to assume control had expired. Despite repeated invitations from the municipality, no concrete steps were taken by the regional administration or relevant ministries. This, she said, creates the impression that Sofia is being treated as if it's in conflict with the state.

In line with the municipality’s decision, visits to Vrana Park are now suspended, and the dedicated 50X bus line has been halted. According to Bobcheva, without a legal mandate to maintain the park, the municipality has no grounds to continue its activities on the site.

She also stated in an interview with Bulgarian National Radio that the municipality had formally notified the regional administration that it would be expecting them to collect all items originally provided to the city by the royal family for the park.

The regional administration responded by pointing to ongoing work on a sustainable management model. A special interdepartmental working group has been formed, with representatives from the Ministries of Culture, Tourism, Agriculture, Finance, and other institutions. Their aim is to create a long-term plan that ensures the preservation, accessibility, and development of the park. Given the park’s protected status as an immovable cultural asset and its 950-hectare size, the administration emphasized that the task requires resources beyond the capabilities of a single regional office.

Bobcheva, however, insisted that the municipality had done everything in its power to offer solutions. For the past year and a half, she said, there had been no clarity from the state on its official position. She reaffirmed the municipality’s readiness to continue managing the park if legally entrusted to do so. According to her, the municipality invests between 500,000 and 600,000 leva annually in the park, far exceeding the income it generates, which has never topped 150,000 leva.

She also drew a comparison with Borisova Garden, which is also state-owned but has been placed under municipal management indefinitely, demonstrating that such arrangements are legally viable. All movable property from Vrana Park will now be repurposed for use in other green spaces across the city, she added.

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: park, closed, Bulgarian, sofia, Vrana

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Citizen Arrested in Komotini for Burning Greek Flag

A 26-year-old Bulgarian national has been arrested in the northeastern Greek town of Komotini for allegedly desecrating a national symbol

Society » Incidents | July 11, 2025, Friday // 23:00

Bulgarian Pop-Folk Singer Caught Drunk Driving (Again!) with 6-Year-Old in Car

Bulgarian pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has been taken into custody and formally charged after being caught driving with a blood alcohol level

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:27

Bulgarian Teen Ivanov Reaches Wimbledon Semifinals

Bulgarian tennis talent Ivan Ivanov has reached the junior singles semifinals at Wimbledon

Sports | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 16:24

Spanish Tourists Meant to Visit Sofia, Bulgaria - End Up in War-Torn Ukraine by Mistake

Six Spanish friends planned a visit to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, but their trip took an unexpected turn after a critical mistake during booking led them to war-affected Ukraine instead

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Planned Water Outages Across Sofia Districts on July 10 Due to Repair Works

Water supply interruptions are scheduled in several areas of Sofia on Thursday, July 10, 2025

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01

Sofia Airport Expands Shopping Experience with New Retail Projects

SOF Connect, in collaboration with global retail and food & beverage leader Avolta, announced two major projects aimed at enhancing the shopping experience at Sofia Airport and reinforcing its status as a five-star regional hub

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:23
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Culture

Bulgarian Artist Christo and Wife Jeanne-Claude Immortalized in Central Paris

A square in the heart of Paris will soon bear the names of Bulgarian-born artist Christo (Christo Vladimirov Javacheff) and his wife and creative partner Jeanne-Claude

Society » Culture | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 18:10

Today is Petrovden (St. Peter’s Day) - A Summer Feast of Saints, Apples, and Artisans in Bulgaria

On June 29, the Orthodox Church marks the feast of the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul, two of the most important figures in early Christianity

Society » Culture | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 10:55

Sunrise Magic and Healing Herbs: Bulgaria Marks Enyovden with Ancient Rituals

On June 24, Bulgaria marks Enyovden - known in English as Midsummer's Day - a holiday that blends Christian reverence and ancient folk rituals

Society » Culture | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 10:03

CNN Ranks Bulgaria’s Shopska Salad Among the World’s Finest

CNN has included Bulgaria’s iconic Shopska salad in its latest roundup of the best salads in the world

Society » Culture | June 19, 2025, Thursday // 15:16

A Valley in Bloom: Thousands Celebrate Bulgaria’s Rose Festival in Kazanlak

Thousands of visitors gathered in Kazanlak over the weekend to take part in the highlight event of the annual Rose Festival

Society » Culture | June 9, 2025, Monday // 09:04

The Story of the Bulgarian Lev: From Silver Coins to Currency Board

The Bulgarian lev (BGN), the national currency of Bulgaria, has a history stretching back 145 years

Society » Culture | June 8, 2025, Sunday // 11:36
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria