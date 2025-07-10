Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov Joins Meloni in Rome as Ukraine Reconstruction Talks Begin

The fourth High-Level Conference dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts has officially started in Rome. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who is hosting the event, welcomed Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov among the attending leaders.

The central purpose of the forum is to bring together broad international backing - financial, political, and technical - from a range of actors including governments, global institutions, financial organizations, and private businesses. The gathering aims to coordinate support for Ukraine’s recovery, encompassing reconstruction, institutional reform, and the broader modernization of the country.

Delegates will address immediate concerns such as restoring vital infrastructure damaged by the war, while also setting out long-term development priorities. These include building a resilient, environmentally sustainable Ukraine aligned with EU norms and practices. Particular attention is being placed on the role of private capital in driving Ukraine’s future economic growth.

Another focus of the conference is the ongoing reform process within Ukraine. Discussions will underscore the importance of transparency, the rule of law, and accountability - standards seen as fundamental to the country’s recovery and path toward full European integration.