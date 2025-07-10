Massive Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Southern Bulgaria

Crime | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 11:23
Bulgaria: Massive Illegal Cigarette Factory Uncovered in Southern Bulgaria

Authorities have uncovered what is believed to be the largest illegal cigarette factory ever discovered in Bulgaria. The facility was located in the village of Momkovo, in the Haskovo region, and was dismantled during a joint operation by the Directorate for the Prevention of Corruption and the Supreme Cassation Prosecutor’s Office.

At the site, investigators found more than 100 million cigarettes bearing various brand names. The scale of the operation suggests a highly organized and large-scale illicit enterprise. According to officials, the cigarettes were being produced and stored using extensive equipment housed in underground compartments.

In addition to the enormous quantity of finished cigarettes, law enforcement uncovered a substantial number of machines used in the manufacturing process. These production lines were reportedly concealed in hidden spaces beneath the property, enabling covert and continuous operations.

Further details about the operation and its implications are expected later in the day, as representatives from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor's Office are scheduled to provide more information from the scene.

The discovery marks a major success in efforts to combat the illegal tobacco trade in Bulgaria.

