Partial State of Emergency Declared in Bulgaria's Straldzha and Hisarya Municipalities as Wildfires Rage

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025
Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6
The mayor of Straldzha municipality in Bulgaria, Atanas Kirov, declared a partial state of emergency following a series of fires that severely affected the area, especially in the villages of Atolovo, Malenovo, and Nedyalsko. Emergency services responded with nine fire engines on the scene, with additional support called in from Burgas.
Deputy Mayor Grozdan Ivanov described the situation as critical, noting that there were ten separate fire outbreaks across the municipality. The strong winds worsened the conditions, causing further damage beyond the fires themselves - numerous trees were uprooted, power supplies were disrupted, and fires broke out in agricultural machinery, farms, yards, and abandoned homes. Investigations suggest that a short circuit might have sparked the initial blaze. The local crisis headquarters continue to assess the extent of the damage.
Meanwhile, in Hisarya municipality, Mayor Iva Valcheva also declared a partial state of emergency after a fire broke out in the villa area above the village of Mihiltsi. Senior Commissioner Vasil Dimov, head of the Regional Directorate for Fire and Emergency Safety, confirmed that no injuries occurred. One man was hospitalized after suffering shock and distress but was reported to be in stable condition. The fire affected more than 20 villas and other buildings. Firefighters, volunteers, and forest officials - eleven teams in total - battled the fire amid challenging conditions created by strong winds and difficult terrain near the "Otdih" villa area. Evacuated residents have since returned to their homes.
Across Bulgaria, the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection (GDPBZN) reported that firefighters extinguished 279 fires within 24 hours, responding to 377 incident reports. Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries were recorded.
Of these fires, 49 caused material damage, including 14 residential buildings, six auxiliary or temporary structures, nine vehicles, four forested areas, and six agricultural sites. The remaining 230 fires resulted in no material losses, mostly affecting dry grass, forest litter, bushes, stubble, and waste.
Firefighters also conducted 93 rescue and assistance operations, including six involving vehicle accidents. Additionally, five false alarms were recorded. Due to the widespread fires, the national early warning system, BG-ALERT, was activated in certain regions.
Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov urged mayors and regional governors to prioritize preventive measures amid the ongoing fire threats.
Two Ukrainian nationals, aged 18 and 35, lost their lives in a tragic accident while working on a roof in the village of Gara Elin Pelin near Sofia
Three people were killed in the early hours of July 6 in Razgrad, when a 19-year-old driver crashed a car into a group sitting outside a local restaurant
A fatal workplace incident at Arsenal Military Plant 3 in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, occurred due to a malfunction in a machine centrifuge
An explosion at the Arsenal military plant in Kazanlak, Bulgaria, claimed the life of one worker today
A tragic accident occurred at a railway crossing in the Karlovo village of Pevtsite, where a 14-year-old child lost their life after a horse carriage was struck by a passenger train
Shortly after 1 p.m. today, the locomotive of the fast train traveling from Varna to Sofia caught fire near Kaloyanovets station
