'Bulgaria Is a Factor North Macedonia Must Recognize,' Says Foreign Minister Amid Mickoski’s Criticism

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025
Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6
Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev commented on the recent developments regarding the European Parliament’s report on North Macedonia, from which the references to "Macedonian language and identity" were removed. He said Bulgaria successfully prevented the European Parliament from becoming a platform for Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s internal political messaging.
According to Georgiev, Mickoski appears unsettled by North Macedonia’s progress and is instead engaging in futile attempts to shift the narrative. “Bulgaria is a strong player both within the European Union and in the region, and North Macedonia must acknowledge this fact,” he emphasized. “We are a member of the EU, while North Macedonia remains a candidate country.”
Georgiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting North Macedonia on its European integration path, highlighting that historical disputes were set aside for experts when the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness was signed. He stressed that issues related to language and identity should be the domain of the scientific community, warning against their political exploitation. “We share a common history, and it should not be misused by anyone,” he said.
The minister further criticized Mickoski’s statements as a form of crisis public relations aimed at appeasing his domestic audience, accusing him of misleading the public. Georgiev expressed confidence that the citizens of North Macedonia, who deserve EU membership and effective leadership, can differentiate between genuine efforts toward integration and actions that hinder their progress.
Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction through large-scale infrastructure projects
The coalition "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) appears to be on the verge of splitting over the upcoming fourth vote of no confidence against the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov
The fourth High-Level Conference dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts has officially started in Rome
Bulgaria is moving forward with plans to modernize its armed forces
Yesterday, residents of Varna rallied in front of the city’s municipal building to express their support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who remains in custody amid corruption investigations
Borislav Sarafov will continue to serve as acting Prosecutor General beyond July 21, despite the expiration of the six-month legal term for temporary appointments to the top posts in the judiciary
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe