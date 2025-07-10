'Bulgaria Is a Factor North Macedonia Must Recognize,' Says Foreign Minister Amid Mickoski’s Criticism

Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev commented on the recent developments regarding the European Parliament’s report on North Macedonia, from which the references to "Macedonian language and identity" were removed. He said Bulgaria successfully prevented the European Parliament from becoming a platform for Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski’s internal political messaging.

According to Georgiev, Mickoski appears unsettled by North Macedonia’s progress and is instead engaging in futile attempts to shift the narrative. “Bulgaria is a strong player both within the European Union and in the region, and North Macedonia must acknowledge this fact,” he emphasized. “We are a member of the EU, while North Macedonia remains a candidate country.”

Georgiev reaffirmed Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting North Macedonia on its European integration path, highlighting that historical disputes were set aside for experts when the Treaty of Friendship and Good Neighborliness was signed. He stressed that issues related to language and identity should be the domain of the scientific community, warning against their political exploitation. “We share a common history, and it should not be misused by anyone,” he said.

The minister further criticized Mickoski’s statements as a form of crisis public relations aimed at appeasing his domestic audience, accusing him of misleading the public. Georgiev expressed confidence that the citizens of North Macedonia, who deserve EU membership and effective leadership, can differentiate between genuine efforts toward integration and actions that hinder their progress.