Mayor Kotsev Held In Custody as Varna Protests Swell - Opposition Coalition Leaders Vow to 'Fight the Mafia'

Yesterday, residents of Varna rallied in front of the city’s municipal building to express their support for Mayor Blagomir Kotsev, who remains in custody amid corruption investigations. Among the demonstrators was Kotsev’s wife, Kamelia, who shared her hope for his release. The protest featured posters with slogans like “Today it’s Blago, tomorrow it’s you” and “Wake up and sweep away the mafia.”

Prominent figures from the WCC-DB coalition, including Kiril Petkov, Ivaylo Mirchev, Nikolay Denkov, and Asen Vassilev, attended the event. Deputy Mayor Pavel Popov addressed the crowd, emphasizing that the gathering was a stand against violations of fundamental rights rather than political maneuvering. He stressed that the corruption alleged against Kotsev relates to contracts awarded during the tenure of former mayor Ivan Portnih, not Kotsev’s administration.

Kiril Petkov highlighted that Varna has long been controlled by shadowy figures, saying Kotsev is one of the rare leaders to confront these forces directly. Petkov added that attempts to undermine the mayor would ultimately fail. WCC leader Asen Vassilev called on protesters to remain steadfast, promising to continue the fight against corruption across multiple fronts, including courts and European institutions. Former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov echoed these sentiments, affirming that Kotsev’s refusal to be bought is what brought about his legal troubles, and pledged ongoing support for the mayor.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that Kotsev and three others were detained for 72 hours on suspicion of involvement in an organized crime group. The investigation centers on an alleged demand made in August 2024 for a 15% kickback, amounting to nearly 1.5 million leva excluding VAT, from a public procurement contract related to supplying ready-made food for social services in Varna. This inquiry, overseen by the Commission for Combating Corruption under the State Prosecutor’s Office, was initiated in November 2024. Former Deputy Mayor Dian Ivanov has testified against Kotsev, accusing him of corruption.

During Kotsev’s transfer from Varna to the capital, his wife waited outside the municipal building. In custody, Kotsev had access to his lawyer and briefly acknowledged the protesters’ support with a heart-shaped hand gesture.

As these events unfolded, the Varna Municipal Council convened to vote on the city’s 2025 budget, totaling just over 857 million leva, including 143 million leva from European programs. The session took place amid ongoing protests and the mayor’s detention. The council agenda also included topics such as declaring August 15 as Varna Day, travel regulations in public transport with stricter controls and penalties, amendments to bus route No. 39 schedules, participation in the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and SPA Tourism, and adoption of a Municipal Child Protection Program.

The budget vote comes after the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office ordered the detention of four individuals linked to the corruption probe, including Kotsev, municipal councilors, and Ivaylo Marinov, a partner in the company involved in the contested public procurement.

The Municipal Council’s meeting is expected to last two days, continuing amidst the charged political atmosphere in Varna and the wider struggle against alleged corruption within the city’s administration.