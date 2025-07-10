Two Dead, 16 Injured as Kyiv Endures Relentless Russian Drone and Missile Assault for Second Night

World » UKRAINE | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 09:00
Bulgaria: Two Dead, 16 Injured as Kyiv Endures Relentless Russian Drone and Missile Assault for Second Night

Kyiv was rocked by a massive Russian attack overnight on July 9–10, as waves of drones and ballistic missiles struck the capital and surrounding oblasts for the second consecutive night. The assault, which lasted nearly 10 hours, killed two people and injured at least 16 in the city alone. The scale and intensity of the strikes echoed previous record-breaking attacks seen throughout late spring and summer of 2025.

The assault began just after 1 a.m. local time. Journalists from the Kyiv Independent reported the first explosions in the city and the distinctive buzzing of Shahed-type drones flying over central districts, including Pechersk. Aerial alerts had been issued earlier by Ukraine’s Air Force, warning of incoming “high-speed targets” and groups of Russian drones approaching various parts of the country, including Kyiv, as well as western regions like Ternopil and Rivne.

Residents were jolted awake by continuous explosions that lasted for over an hour, as ballistic missiles, drones, and air defense fire lit up the skies. The shockwaves from the blasts triggered car alarms across the capital. Fires broke out in multiple locations, including apartment buildings, gas stations, garages, warehouses, and office spaces. Flames were reported in Shevchenkivskyi, Darnytskyi, Solomyanskyi, Holosiivskyi, and Podilskyi districts, according to Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

By 3:20 a.m., Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA) chief Tymur Tkachenko confirmed significant damage across six city districts. He reported that residential buildings and vehicles were burning, with debris from Russian drones causing destruction on the ground. “The enemy attack is ongoing. The defence forces are responding to enemy aerial assets,” Tkachenko stated.

Casualty figures climbed steadily throughout the night. Initial reports spoke of three injuries, but the number rose rapidly: six by 3:49 a.m., eight by 4:30 a.m., and eleven by 4:58 a.m. A large plume of smoke settled over the capital by morning, prompting officials to urge residents to keep windows closed. By 7 a.m., Klitschko confirmed that 16 people had been injured in total, 10 of whom required hospitalization. The others received either outpatient or on-site medical care.

Tragically, two people were confirmed dead in the attack. “Unfortunately, we have two dead. These people were killed by the Russians. This is a terrible loss. My condolences to the family and friends,” Tkachenko said. Among the sites affected was a primary health care center in the Podilskyi district. Klitschko stated that the outpatient clinic of Primary Health Care Center No. 1 was “almost completely destroyed.

Outside the city, Kyiv Oblast also came under sustained bombardment. The regional military administration reported that homes and private buildings in four districts - Brovary, Vyshhorod, Boryspil, and Obukhiv - suffered damage. In Brovary, a fire broke out after windows, doors, and facades were damaged. Two cars were also affected. A separate fire was extinguished in a garage in Vyshhorod. In Obukhiv, a 51-year-old man was injured and hospitalized, the oblast administration confirmed.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, Kherson also came under fire. Two people - a 63-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man - were wounded in a drone strike overnight. Both were hospitalized with multiple shrapnel injuries. On the evening of July 9, four more people were injured by Russian artillery in the same region.

This latest overnight assault came just hours after Russia launched what Ukrainian authorities described as the largest missile and drone attack since the full-scale invasion began. That barrage targeted Lutsk in western Ukraine, marking an escalation in Moscow’s campaign of aerial attacks far from the front lines.

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kyiv, Ukraine, Russian

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Eyes Key Role in Ukraine’s Reconstruction Through Major Infrastructure Projects

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s long-term reconstruction through large-scale infrastructure projects

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 19:31

Bulgarian PM Zhelyazkov Joins Meloni in Rome as Ukraine Reconstruction Talks Begin

The fourth High-Level Conference dedicated to Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts has officially started in Rome

Politics | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 13:19

Spanish Tourists Meant to Visit Sofia, Bulgaria - End Up in War-Torn Ukraine by Mistake

Six Spanish friends planned a visit to Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, but their trip took an unexpected turn after a critical mistake during booking led them to war-affected Ukraine instead

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 15:05

Trump: 'Putin’s Full of Bulls**t' - US President Signals Harder Line on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his growing frustration with Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of consistently delivering “a lot of bulls**t”

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:30

Ex-Ukrainian Defense Minister: War Will End Only with Putin’s Death

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov has said that Russia’s war against Ukraine will only truly end with the death or resignation of Vladimir Putin

World » Russia | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 14:09

US Resumes Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Focus on Defensive Systems

The United States is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, following a brief pause in arms deliveries earlier this month

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Trump: 'Putin’s Full of Bulls**t' - US President Signals Harder Line on Russia

U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly voiced his growing frustration with Vladimir Putin, accusing the Russian president of consistently delivering “a lot of bulls**t”

World » Ukraine | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:30

Ukraine's Syrskyi Highlights Strategy to Reclaim Territory in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts

At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukraine’s top military officer, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, placed particular emphasis on regaining control over positions and territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:36

Nearly Half of Ukrainians Doubt Country’s Future Prosperity, Survey Shows

A recent survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) in May-June 2025 reveals a growing pessimism among Ukrainians regarding their country’s future

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 11:42

US Resumes Arms Deliveries to Ukraine, Focus on Defensive Systems

The United States is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine, following a brief pause in arms deliveries earlier this month

World » Ukraine | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:03

A Bulgarian Voice in Ukraine’s Defense: The Story of Volodymyr from Zaliznychne

In the village of Zaliznychne in Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, the Bulgarian community stands as a symbol of resilience and unity amid war,

World » Ukraine | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 12:03

Zelensky and Trump Pledge Air Defense Cooperation in 'Most Productive' Call Yet

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described his July 4 phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump as “the best conversation in all this time”

World » Ukraine | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 11:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria