North Macedonia's PM Accuses Bulgaria: 'They Want to Destroy the Macedonian Nation and Identity'

North Macedonia’s Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski declared on Wednesday that Bulgaria is pursuing a long-standing strategy aimed at erasing the Macedonian nation and identity. The statement came in response to developments in the European Parliament, where references to “Macedonian identity and language” were removed from the EU’s progress report on North Macedonia following amendments submitted by MEPs Andrzej Halicki (EPP), Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D), and Dan Barna (Renew Europe).

Speaking at an unscheduled press conference from VMRO-DPMNE’s headquarters, Mickoski criticized what he described as systematic obstruction by Bulgaria of North Macedonia’s European integration process. He argued that this obstruction did not begin in recent years, but dates back to 1990, when Bulgaria was among the first countries to recognize Macedonia’s independence, but without recognizing its language or national identity.

In his remarks, Mickoski rejected the notion that the Bulgarian minority in North Macedonia presents an obstacle. He said that the small number of individuals identifying as Bulgarian - whether or not they are named in the constitution - are not the issue. “We could write them into the Constitution tomorrow,” he stated, “but the problem runs far deeper,” pointing to what he sees as deliberate diplomatic efforts by Bulgaria to sideline Macedonian national identity at the European level.

He emphasized that the report containing the terms “Macedonian identity” and “Macedonian language” had successfully passed through the EP’s Foreign Affairs Committee. For the first time since the country’s independence, those references were included in official European documentation. According to him, they were visible to all members of the European Parliament just before they were struck out during the final vote.

The Prime Minister’s address was widely broadcast via VMRO-DPMNE’s online platform and featured prominently in national media coverage, including several major television networks. In the speech, Mickoski also spoke about a series of historical injustices and national compromises made by the country over the past decades. He cited the change of the national flag and the country’s name as examples of concessions made in pursuit of European integration and regional goodwill.

Reflecting on Macedonia’s post-1990 history, Mickoski listed a series of perceived humiliations and pressures. He said that instead of being met with gratitude and understanding, the country continues to face new demands. “Wolves wait for corrupt leaders,” he said, “hoping they will give up their identity piece by piece - abandoning their people, their traditions, their heritage.”

Despite these challenges, Mickoski reaffirmed the country’s commitment to joining the European Union. He described EU membership as not merely an aspiration but a national necessity. “This struggle is not an easy one,” he admitted, “but I am ready to endure it. Together with our friends abroad, we will persevere.”

He portrayed North Macedonia as a small country with cultural depth and resilience, committed to regional respect even in the face of provocation. While expressing a readiness to maintain neighborly relations, he also warned that without mutual respect, constructive relations are impossible. “When they learn to respect us, our eastern neighbor will become our greatest friend. Until then, we will answer them with arguments,” he said.

Mickoski concluded with a firm statement that his government would not back down on matters of Macedonian national interest.

The European Parliament’s report on North Macedonia’s EU progress was adopted earlier on Wednesday by a wide majority - 461 votes in favor, 121 against, and 107 abstentions out of 689 ballots cast in the 720-seat chamber. The removal of references to Macedonian identity and language caused political friction, with several parliamentary groups - EPP, S&D, and Renew Europe - backing the amendments that led to the change.

North Macedonia submitted its EU membership application in March 2004 and obtained candidate status in December 2005. However, its accession process has been marked by frequent disputes and delays, often tied to questions of historical identity and bilateral relations with neighboring countries.