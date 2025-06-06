Bulgaria Moves to Ban Mobile Phones in Schools and Overhaul Education System

The Bulgarian government has approved sweeping amendments to the Preschool and School Education Act, introducing a series of changes that aim to modernize the education system, support integration, promote values, and improve discipline. The proposal, initiated by the Ministry of Education and Science, is expected to be submitted to the National Assembly for discussion.

A key measure is the nationwide ban on the use of mobile phones in schools. Exceptions will be made only for strictly educational or medical purposes, or in emergency situations. The decision is based on evidence that the use of electronic devices in class negatively impacts students' concentration, academic performance, and development of cognitive, social, and emotional skills.

The draft law also introduces targeted Bulgarian language support for children who do not speak the language fluently, including those returning from abroad. Language learning will be organized in two formats. Students in grades 1 to 7 who require extra help will undergo an accelerated program while gradually integrating with their peers. For children with no command of Bulgarian, special preparatory language classes will be set up. Where needed, repeating first grade will be allowed to ensure proper acquisition of the language, which is viewed as essential to avoiding long-term disengagement and school dropout.

Young students showing promise in mathematics and natural sciences will also benefit from the reforms. A new category of specialized schools - mathematics and natural sciences high schools - will be created and will admit pupils directly after the 4th grade. Existing schools in these fields will be reclassified accordingly. Once enrolled, students may continue their education in these institutions through to high school without needing to reapply after grade 7. Transfer options to other schools will remain open, with vacated spots filled through additional admissions.

The reform package also addresses discipline by expanding the authority of teachers. They will be able to impose a broader range of warning measures in response to inappropriate student behavior. The goal is to enable timely intervention in recurring issues while still preserving supportive mechanisms under the current law.

One of the more innovative proposals is the introduction of a mandatory elective subject focused on moral upbringing and values. Students and parents will have the option to choose from three programs aimed at fostering empathy, respect, integrity, courage, and compassion. Discussions on religion will be part of the subject, but religion itself will not be compulsory. There will be no formal grading - the emphasis is on encouraging dialogue, critical thinking, and real-life reflection, rather than on memorization.

Access to education for children with special educational needs is also being expanded. Daily transportation will be financed for those who must travel to specialized support centers outside their place of residence. These centers will now accept students up to 12th grade, an increase from the previous limit of age 16. Students with special needs will be able to validate competencies acquired in subjects from the second stage of high school, aiding them in completing their secondary education. Simultaneously, the reforms ease administrative processes, including issuing diplomas for completing 12th grade, and open up greater access to extracurricular, therapeutic, and rehabilitative activities.

The way educational plans for children with special needs are determined is also being revised. Decisions regarding the form of education will involve both parents and personal development support teams. In cases of disagreement, parents will have the right to appeal to the regional support team. The aim is to base decisions on expert evaluation while respecting the role of the parent in the process.

Assessment methods for both students and teachers are undergoing a transformation. Student evaluation will shift away from rote memorization and toward skills-based testing that reflects real-life scenarios, emotional intelligence, and critical thinking. The new model aims to monitor personal growth and guide the development of each student.

As for teachers and principals, the current attestation model will be replaced with a more streamlined annual assessment. This review will not only serve as a monitoring tool but also as a mechanism to promote motivation and career development. It will form the basis for both promotion and, when necessary, dismissal due to failure to fulfill professional obligations.

The reforms also introduce two new professional roles within the teaching career ladder - basic teachers, who will guide future educators during practical training, and subject-specific methodologists, who will support colleagues locally.

Annual teacher qualification will become mandatory, with new, flexible training formats introduced at the school and institutional level. These programs will grant credits tied not only to time spent but to actual competencies gained. An information system will be launched to track all training sessions and assess their effectiveness, linking qualifications more closely to career progression and professional advancement.