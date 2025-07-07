Tel Aviv Reconnected: Flights from Sofia, London, Rome and More Resume in August

Business » TOURISM | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:11
Bulgaria: Tel Aviv Reconnected: Flights from Sofia, London, Rome and More Resume in August @Pexels

Wizz Air is accelerating its return to Israel. The low-cost carrier confirmed it will resume flights to Tel Aviv on August 8, more than a month earlier than initially planned. The original relaunch date was September 15.

With regional airspace now open, Wizz Air is taking immediate action to reestablish its presence in the Israeli market. Tickets are already available on the airline’s official website and mobile app, starting from BGN 155.99, and demand is expected to be high, prompting the company to advise early booking.

The airline will relaunch connections between Tel Aviv and nine destinations: Budapest, Larnaca, Milan, Rome, London, Vienna, Bucharest, Iasi, Sofia and Abu Dhabi. This move reconnects Israel with key European and Middle Eastern cities and marks the return of Wizz Air’s distinctive pink aircraft over Israeli skies.

We are back – and we are back with a mission,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager. According to her, Wizz Air’s expedited return underscores the company’s commitment to its loyal Israeli customers and its broader aim to restore global connectivity.

Beyond resuming service, the airline is cementing its leadership in the Israeli market. Wizz Air is set to become the largest foreign airline operating in the country in terms of capacity. From its total network of 24 Tel Aviv-bound routes to 11 countries, 10 routes to 8 countries are relaunching earlier than expected, adding up to 31,000 available seats before mid-September. The remainder of flights will start on September 15.

This expansion strengthens Wizz Air’s foothold in the region and aligns with its broader ambitions in Europe and beyond. With over 830 routes to nearly 190 destinations in 51 countries, the airline aims to transport 75 million passengers by 2025, furthering its mission to make affordable travel widely accessible.

Flight Schedule and Fares

RouteDays of OperationFirst FlightLowest Price**
Budapest – Tel Aviv Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun August 8 27,590 HUF / 279 ILS
Larnaca – Tel Aviv Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun August 8 39.99 EUR / 169 ILS
Abu Dhabi – Tel Aviv Mon, Wed, Fri August 15 539 AED / 499 ILS
London Luton – TLV Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat August 22 67.99 GBP / 319 ILS
Vienna – Tel Aviv Tue, Fri, Sun September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS
Bucharest – TLV Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun September 1 319 LEI / 249 ILS
Iasi – Tel Aviv Thu, Sun September 1 399 LEI / 319 ILS
Rome – Tel Aviv Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS
Milan – Tel Aviv Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS
SofiaTel Aviv Tue, Fri, Sun September 1 155.99 BGN / 249 ILS

 

Source: Wizz Air press release (not sponsored)

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Wizz Air, Israel, Tel Aviv, flights

Related Articles:

Missile Exchange Between Israel and Houthis Follows Attack on Seized Ship

Israel has carried out a wave of airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, hitting ports, a power facility, and the radar system of a ship previously seized by the rebel group

World | July 7, 2025, Monday // 11:03

Twice-Weekly Route to Northern Italy Announced from Varna Airport

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is expanding its route network with a new service connecting Varna and Milan Bergamo

Business » Tourism | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

Mass Protests in Tel Aviv Demand Gaza Ceasefire and Hostage Release

Thousands gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday evening, voicing calls for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt the ongoing conflict in Gaza

World | June 29, 2025, Sunday // 13:01

Trump Brokers Truce: Israel Warns of ‘Forceful Response’ to Any Ceasefire Breach

Israel has confirmed it has accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump

World | June 24, 2025, Tuesday // 09:39

No Risk to Bulgaria’s Security or Energy Supply Despite Iran-Israel Tensions

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov and Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov moved to reassure the public on Monday, stating firmly that Bulgaria faces no direct threat - military or energy-related - following the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran

Politics | June 23, 2025, Monday // 14:07

Israeli Strikes Hit Tehran

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz declared that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are launching intense strikes against key regime targets in Tehran

World | June 23, 2025, Monday // 12:02
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

Sofia Airport Expands Shopping Experience with New Retail Projects

SOF Connect, in collaboration with global retail and food & beverage leader Avolta, announced two major projects aimed at enhancing the shopping experience at Sofia Airport and reinforcing its status as a five-star regional hub

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:23

Crete Is Just 90 Minutes Away: Direct Summer Flights from Sofia to Heraklion

The island of Crete, a gem of Greek mythology and Mediterranean charm, is now closer than ever thanks to Bulgaria Air.

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:06

Bulgaria’s Revenue Agency Steps Up Checks on Coastal Businesses, Uncovers Over 90 Violations

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has intensified inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast as part of its summer oversight campaign

Business » Tourism | July 7, 2025, Monday // 08:15

The 50 Best and Most Luxurious Restaurants on the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast in 2025

The Travel&Lifestyle magazine has released its annual ranking of the top 50 restaurants along the Bulgarian Black Sea coastline

Business » Tourism | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 16:46

Twice-Weekly Route to Northern Italy Announced from Varna Airport

Wizz Air, recognized as the most environmentally sustainable airline across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, is expanding its route network with a new service connecting Varna and Milan Bergamo

Business » Tourism | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 15:22

Bulgaria Climbs to Fifth Place in Europe for Tourism Growth

Bulgaria ranks fifth in Europe for tourism growth, a fact highlighted by the country’s Minister of Tourism

Business » Tourism | July 3, 2025, Thursday // 11:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria