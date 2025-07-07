Tel Aviv Reconnected: Flights from Sofia, London, Rome and More Resume in August

Wizz Air is accelerating its return to Israel. The low-cost carrier confirmed it will resume flights to Tel Aviv on August 8, more than a month earlier than initially planned. The original relaunch date was September 15.

With regional airspace now open, Wizz Air is taking immediate action to reestablish its presence in the Israeli market. Tickets are already available on the airline’s official website and mobile app, starting from BGN 155.99, and demand is expected to be high, prompting the company to advise early booking.

The airline will relaunch connections between Tel Aviv and nine destinations: Budapest, Larnaca, Milan, Rome, London, Vienna, Bucharest, Iasi, Sofia and Abu Dhabi. This move reconnects Israel with key European and Middle Eastern cities and marks the return of Wizz Air’s distinctive pink aircraft over Israeli skies.

“We are back – and we are back with a mission,” said Anastasia Novak, Corporate Sustainability and Communications Manager. According to her, Wizz Air’s expedited return underscores the company’s commitment to its loyal Israeli customers and its broader aim to restore global connectivity.

Beyond resuming service, the airline is cementing its leadership in the Israeli market. Wizz Air is set to become the largest foreign airline operating in the country in terms of capacity. From its total network of 24 Tel Aviv-bound routes to 11 countries, 10 routes to 8 countries are relaunching earlier than expected, adding up to 31,000 available seats before mid-September. The remainder of flights will start on September 15.

This expansion strengthens Wizz Air’s foothold in the region and aligns with its broader ambitions in Europe and beyond. With over 830 routes to nearly 190 destinations in 51 countries, the airline aims to transport 75 million passengers by 2025, furthering its mission to make affordable travel widely accessible.

Flight Schedule and Fares

Route Days of Operation First Flight Lowest Price** Budapest – Tel Aviv Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat, Sun August 8 27,590 HUF / 279 ILS Larnaca – Tel Aviv Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat, Sun August 8 39.99 EUR / 169 ILS Abu Dhabi – Tel Aviv Mon, Wed, Fri August 15 539 AED / 499 ILS London Luton – TLV Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat August 22 67.99 GBP / 319 ILS Vienna – Tel Aviv Tue, Fri, Sun September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS Bucharest – TLV Mon, Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun September 1 319 LEI / 249 ILS Iasi – Tel Aviv Thu, Sun September 1 399 LEI / 319 ILS Rome – Tel Aviv Tue, Thu, Fri, Sun September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS Milan – Tel Aviv Mon, Tue, Fri, Sat September 1 59.99 EUR / 249 ILS Sofia – Tel Aviv Tue, Fri, Sun September 1 155.99 BGN / 249 ILS

Source: Wizz Air press release (not sponsored)