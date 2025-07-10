Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Weather on Thursday

Thursday’s forecast calls for alternating cloudiness across the country. Showers are expected only in localized areas, primarily in the mountainous regions and parts of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow from the west-northwest, ranging from moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures are set to climb between 25°C and 30°C, while Sofia will see a slightly cooler high of around 24°C.

The morning hours along the coast will be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover expected in the afternoon. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas will range from 27°C to 30°C. Sea temperatures remain favorable for swimming, varying between 24°C and 26°C.

Mountain weather will start off with sunshine, but scattered rain is likely to develop later in the day, particularly over the ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria. A northwesterly wind will blow at moderate to strong speeds. Highs in the higher altitudes will be cooler, reaching around 18°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to about 11°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)