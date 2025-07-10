Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Weather on Thursday

Society » ENVIRONMENT | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 17:00
Bulgaria: Mild Temperatures, Patchy Rain: What to Expect from Bulgaria’s Weather on Thursday Photo: Stella Ivanova

Thursday’s forecast calls for alternating cloudiness across the country. Showers are expected only in localized areas, primarily in the mountainous regions and parts of Southwestern Bulgaria. Winds will blow from the west-northwest, ranging from moderate to strong. Daytime temperatures are set to climb between 25°C and 30°C, while Sofia will see a slightly cooler high of around 24°C.

The morning hours along the coast will be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover expected in the afternoon. Winds from the west-northwest will be moderate. Maximum temperatures in the coastal areas will range from 27°C to 30°C. Sea temperatures remain favorable for swimming, varying between 24°C and 26°C.

Mountain weather will start off with sunshine, but scattered rain is likely to develop later in the day, particularly over the ranges in Southwestern Bulgaria. A northwesterly wind will blow at moderate to strong speeds. Highs in the higher altitudes will be cooler, reaching around 18°C at 1,200 meters and dropping to about 11°C at 2,000 meters.

Source: National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH)

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: temperatures, Bulgaria, weather

Related Articles:

Bulgaria Links Defense Modernization with Economic Stimulus

Bulgaria is moving forward with plans to modernize its armed forces

Politics » Defense | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgarian Economist: The Euro Brings Opportunities, Not Guarantees

The adoption of the euro inevitably brings a degree of unease and uncertainty, much like the introduction of the currency board in the 1990s

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Loan Interest Rates to Stay Stable as Bulgaria Transitions to the Euro, Says Expert

Loan interest rates in Bulgaria are expected to stay stable even after the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Launches Official Online Calculator for Euro Conversion

The Ministry of Finance has introduced an online currency conversion calculator, now available on the official euro adoption website for Bulgaria - evroto.bg

Business » Finance | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:42

Bulgaria: Sarafov to Remain Acting Prosecutor General Despite Legal Time Limit

Borislav Sarafov will continue to serve as acting Prosecutor General beyond July 21, despite the expiration of the six-month legal term for temporary appointments to the top posts in the judiciary

Politics | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:03

Bulgaria to Introduce Automatic Fines for Driving in Emergency Lanes

By the end of this week, speed cameras connected to the Ministry of Interior's system will begin automatically registering and sanctioning vehicles driving in emergency lanes

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

July 9 Weather Outlook: Showers, Storms, and Temperature Swings Across Bulgaria

On July 9, a cold front will sweep across Bulgaria, influencing the weather patterns throughout the country

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08

Human Negligence Behind 90% of Bulgaria’s Forest Fires

More than 90% of forest fires in Bulgaria are caused by human activity, according to a new analysis by the World Wide Fund for Nature

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:11

Summer 2025 to Feature Three of the Shortest Days on Record Due

Scientists have identified three days this summer that will be notably shorter than the typical 24-hour day as Earth’s rotation unexpectedly speeds up

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 10:00

Heatwave Continues on Tuesday: Bulgaria Braces for 41°C with Localized Thunderstorms

A scorching day is in store for most parts of the country, with maximum temperatures climbing between 36°C and 41°C

Society » Environment | July 7, 2025, Monday // 17:10

Swiss Alps Hit Glacier Melt Threshold Alarmingly Early

The annual melting of snow and ice in the Swiss Alps has already reached a critical point

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 18:00

Bulgaria Faces Scorching Heat Until Midweek, Followed by Sudden Temperature Drop and Storms

The heat across Bulgaria continues to intensify, with Sunday bringing even higher temperatures than the day before

Society » Environment | July 6, 2025, Sunday // 10:56
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria