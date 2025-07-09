Deputy Mayors and WCC-DB Rally Behind Mayor Kotsev, Protest Planned in Varna

The investigation targeting Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was condemned as politically motivated during a press conference held today in the coastal city. Former "We Continue the Change" co-leader Kiril Petkov appeared alongside several deputy mayors, voicing strong criticism over what they described as a planned and timed act of repression.

Petkov emphasized that the search warrant was signed on July 2 but executed on July 8 - coinciding with the scheduled session on Varna’s municipal budget. He argued that the operation was intended to intimidate and disrupt the work of a mayor elected with a clear mandate for change. According to him, this was not a coincidence but a signal to others.

Deputy Mayor for Education, Culture, and Sports, Pavel Popov, recounted how a representative of the Anti-Corruption Commission abruptly entered a municipal hall during a working meeting. He said the official declared the session over and insisted that Mayor Kotsev follow him immediately. Popov described the scene as a staged show designed to bar the mayor from participating in the critical budget vote.

Snezhana Apostolova, Deputy Mayor for Social Affairs, detailed the raid on Kotsev’s home, saying it lasted more than four hours and unfolded in front of his wife and their young children, including an infant. She noted that Kotsev’s detention was only confirmed after the search concluded.

Plamen Kitipov, responsible for Construction and Infrastructure, pointed to the financial stakes involved, stating that Varna’s municipal budget exceeds 800 million leva. He alleged that business groups with political ties were aiming to regain control over the city’s resources. Kitipov said he had spoken to Kotsev during the raid, who expressed indignation rather than fear.

Local councilor Ivaylo Mitkovski from the "Democrats for Strong Bulgaria" (DSB) party called the investigation a political maneuver, accusing GERB and affiliated business circles of retaliating for their electoral defeat in Varna. He said Kotsev's victory was hard for GERB to accept and reaffirmed DSB's support for the mayor, pledging to resist any attempt to reverse the outcome of the elections.

Martin Dimitrov from "We Continue the Change" stated that several of their representatives had been removed from key municipal committees without explanation. He defended Kotsev as a principled figure and said the offices of WCC representatives were also searched despite no official charges.

Petkov ended the press conference by calling on citizens to join a demonstration in defense of the mayor. The protest is scheduled for 6 p.m. in front of the Varna Municipality building. Holding a sign reading “It won’t happen like this,” Petkov urged residents to oppose any effort to return the city to the influence of entrenched political and business interests.