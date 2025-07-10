Bulgaria Launches Official Online Calculator for Euro Conversion

Bulgaria Links Defense Modernization with Economic Stimulus
Bulgaria is moving forward with plans to modernize its armed forces
The Ministry of Finance has introduced an online currency conversion calculator, now available on the official euro adoption website for Bulgaria - evroto.bg. This tool is part of the country’s preparations for the transition to the euro, officially scheduled for January 1, 2026.
The calculator operates using the confirmed fixed exchange rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva. Designed to be user-friendly and prominently featured on the website's homepage, it allows users to quickly convert amounts from leva to euros and vice versa. The tool is intended to offer clarity and ease as citizens and businesses prepare for the changeover.
This development follows Bulgaria’s formal approval for eurozone accession. Yesterday, the European Parliament gave its strong support for Bulgaria’s entry, while EU finance ministers in the ECOFIN format unanimously adopted the three concluding decisions necessary for the country's adoption of the single European currency.
Alongside the calculator, evroto.bg serves as a central hub for reliable, current information regarding the euro introduction. The website brings together answers to frequently asked questions, official updates, and essential resources to support the public through the transition process.
The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is launching the minting of Bulgarian euro coins this week
Gold has always had an allure that goes far beyond its shine.
Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is now irreversible
Bulgaria’s economy in 2025 continues to demonstrate a stable performance, largely driven by household consumption and wage increases
On July 1, Bulgaria marks the final anniversary of its currency board arrangement, a system in place for 28 years that is set to conclude with the country’s anticipated entry into the eurozone on January 1, 2026
Dimitar Margaritov, former head of the Consumer Protection Commission and ex-deputy minister of economy and industry, shared his views on price fluctuations amid Bulgaria’s transition to the euro
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe