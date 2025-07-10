Bulgaria Launches Official Online Calculator for Euro Conversion

The Ministry of Finance has introduced an online currency conversion calculator, now available on the official euro adoption website for Bulgaria - evroto.bg. This tool is part of the country’s preparations for the transition to the euro, officially scheduled for January 1, 2026.

The calculator operates using the confirmed fixed exchange rate of 1 euro = 1.95583 leva. Designed to be user-friendly and prominently featured on the website's homepage, it allows users to quickly convert amounts from leva to euros and vice versa. The tool is intended to offer clarity and ease as citizens and businesses prepare for the changeover.

This development follows Bulgaria’s formal approval for eurozone accession. Yesterday, the European Parliament gave its strong support for Bulgaria’s entry, while EU finance ministers in the ECOFIN format unanimously adopted the three concluding decisions necessary for the country's adoption of the single European currency.

Alongside the calculator, evroto.bg serves as a central hub for reliable, current information regarding the euro introduction. The website brings together answers to frequently asked questions, official updates, and essential resources to support the public through the transition process.