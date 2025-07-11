Bulgaria Links Defense Modernization with Economic Stimulus

Sozopol Transforms into Bulgaria’s Cultural Heartbeat with Apollonia Arts Festival 2025
Sozopol is once again set to become Bulgaria’s summer cultural hub as the Apollonia Arts Festival returns this year from August 28 to September 6
Bulgaria is moving forward with plans to modernize its armed forces, with significant investments expected to benefit not only national defense but also the broader economy. According to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, the Ministries of Defense and Finance are in the final stages of analyzing the potential use of the European SAFE instrument as a financial mechanism for these modernization efforts.
As part of the broader push to upgrade the defense sector, a trilateral memorandum will be signed on July 16 between the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. The agreement aims to strengthen coordination and increase the domestic industry’s capacity to support the rearmament process.
Defense Minister Tomislav Donchev also announced the establishment of a new Center for Defense Innovations. This institution will serve as a bridge among the different ministries and agencies, coordinating a national competition focused on the development of several drone models - an initiative that seeks to foster technological advancement and military readiness simultaneously.
Donchev emphasized that this modernization push, expected to involve billions in spending, must translate into tangible benefits beyond procurement. By linking defense investment to industrial growth and innovation, the government aims to ensure that these resources contribute to long-term economic impact, rather than being viewed solely as defense expenditures.
The number of refugees attempting to cross the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped significantly in the past two years
At the invitation of Bulgaria’s Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov, a high-level trilateral meeting took place in Sofia on July 2, bringing together General Georgiță Vlad, Chief of the Romanian Defense Staff, and General Metin Gürak
In June, the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) facilitated a joint training exercise involving Special Operations Forces from both Bulgaria and the United States
The newly formed Center for Defense Innovation in Bulgaria will concentrate on the development of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and technologies vital to national security
At the NATO summit in The Hague, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov confirmed that Bulgaria will develop and adopt a national defense investment plan aligned with the Alliance’s new target of 5% defense spending
EMKO has issued a firm denial of recent claims suggesting the company has been involved in supplying ammunition and related components from Serbia to Ukraine
Borderless Bulgaria: How Schengen Benefits Are Transforming Trade and Logistics
Bulgaria's Mortality Rate Remains Highest in Europe