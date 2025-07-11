Bulgaria Links Defense Modernization with Economic Stimulus

Bulgaria Links Defense Modernization with Economic Stimulus

Bulgaria is moving forward with plans to modernize its armed forces, with significant investments expected to benefit not only national defense but also the broader economy. According to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov, the Ministries of Defense and Finance are in the final stages of analyzing the potential use of the European SAFE instrument as a financial mechanism for these modernization efforts.

As part of the broader push to upgrade the defense sector, a trilateral memorandum will be signed on July 16 between the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Economy and Industry, and the Ministry of Innovation and Growth. The agreement aims to strengthen coordination and increase the domestic industry’s capacity to support the rearmament process.

Defense Minister Tomislav Donchev also announced the establishment of a new Center for Defense Innovations. This institution will serve as a bridge among the different ministries and agencies, coordinating a national competition focused on the development of several drone models - an initiative that seeks to foster technological advancement and military readiness simultaneously.

Donchev emphasized that this modernization push, expected to involve billions in spending, must translate into tangible benefits beyond procurement. By linking defense investment to industrial growth and innovation, the government aims to ensure that these resources contribute to long-term economic impact, rather than being viewed solely as defense expenditures.

