Bulgaria to Introduce Automatic Fines for Driving in Emergency Lanes

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 16:00
By the end of this week, speed cameras connected to the Ministry of Interior's system will begin automatically registering and sanctioning vehicles driving in emergency lanes on Bulgaria's highways. The move, announced at the start of the regular cabinet meeting, is part of a broader push to ensure safer road conditions during the summer season.

Interior Minister Daniel Mitov reiterated the urgent need for harsher penalties targeting drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He warned that the situation on the roads requires decisive action and confirmed his intention to press for legislative changes. "Some may consider my proposal radical, but I will insist on finding a legislative solution to this issue," Mitov said, referring to his earlier call for lifetime revocation of licenses for such offenses.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized the government’s commitment to normalizing traffic during the busy summer months. Referring to data gathered from a recent joint operation over the weekend, he confirmed the deployment of technology to catch and penalize those using the emergency lane improperly. “The opportunity exists, and we will apply it - violations in the emergency lane will be automatically detected,” he stated.

Zhelyazkov also voiced concern over the number of drivers found intoxicated or under the influence of narcotics. He backed Mitov's call for more severe measures, noting that road safety remains a key priority for the cabinet.

In terms of infrastructure, Regional Development Minister Ivan Ivanov announced that the Botevgrad–Vidin road will be completed within the current government's term. He pointed to the commissioning of the Botevgrad–Mezdra section last week as a major step forward.

On another front, the Prime Minister reported that the Ministries of Defense and Interior have established a coordinated aerial firefighting strategy. However, Zhelyazkov stressed that many recent fires were due to human negligence and urged mayors and regional governors to focus on preventative efforts. “We need serious prevention on the part of local authorities,” he said.

