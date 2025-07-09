Varna Tensions: Peevski, Borissov Tied to Mayor’s Detention, Say Opposition Leaders

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival", and Ivelin Mihaylov from "Greatness" both suggested that MP Delyan Peevski - who is under US "Magnitsky" sanctions - played a role in the recent arrest of Varna mayor Blagomir Kotsev ("We Continue the Change"). According to Kostadinov, it is impossible not to sense Peevski’s involvement, stating that “only a blind man could deny such interference.” At the same time, he acknowledged that questionable dealings may have occurred within the municipality. However, he expressed concern that law enforcement actions seem selective, and that he would like to see the same standards applied to mayors from Borissov's GERB and Peevski's DPS.

Mihaylov took a stronger stance, describing the arrest as a “100% forced scenario” orchestrated by Peevski. He argued that powerful local business groups, such as those linked to a figure known as "Dankata," had lost their influence in the city due to Kotsev’s efforts to halt illegal construction. That, according to Mihaylov, is what triggered the authorities' intervention. He went so far as to claim that he foresaw the arrest a month and a half in advance, explaining this with a cryptic reference to visions. "Greatness" declared full support for Kotsev and said party sympathizers would take part in the evening protest in his defense. Mihaylov described Kotsev as a principled man, incapable of taking part in procurement fraud. He further alleged a political crackdown on figures from “We Continue the Change” (WCC), likening it to past pressure against members of the “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms” (Dogan's DPS faction).

Asen Vassilev, co-leader of WCC, also linked the arrest to political interests, asserting that GERB leader Boyko Borissov has ties to the company that filed the report against Kotsev. The complaint was lodged by Plamenka Dimitrova, owner of “Zaliva 47,” who confirmed her role during a TV appearance. Vassilev showed a photo of Borissov with employees of the company and claimed they had boasted for years about their close working relationship with GERB.

According to Vassilev, “Zaliva 47” secured 17 municipal contracts totaling more than 6 million leva during the final three years of Ivan Portnih’s mayoral term in Varna. The firm lost a new bid in September 2024, appealed unsuccessfully through the Commission for Protection of Competition (CPC) - then chaired by the mother of a GERB MP - and later had its case dismissed by the Supreme Administrative Court, which also ordered it to pay 4,500 leva in legal costs.

Vassilev pointed out that the report to the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Prosecutor’s Office came only after the court fully upheld the municipality’s rejection of the company’s bid. He left it to the public to decide whether a bribe was really solicited, or whether this is a case of a company used to preferential treatment under GERB now reacting to losing influence. Vassilev labeled the situation in Varna as a form of "pure repression" and claimed that Peevski is now assisting Borissov in regaining control over Varna and Sofia - not through elections, but through institutional pressure.