Planned Water Outages Across Sofia Districts on July 10 Due to Repair Works

Society | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 14:01
Bulgaria: Planned Water Outages Across Sofia Districts on July 10 Due to Repair Works @Pexels

Water supply interruptions are scheduled in several areas of Sofia on Thursday, July 10, 2025, due to ongoing construction and maintenance work. The temporary shutdowns will affect customers of "Sofiyska Voda" in the following districts:

In the Dianabad residential area, water service will be suspended between 10:00 and 21:30 due to construction works on Nikolay Haytov and Tintyava Streets. If the work extends beyond 12 hours, Sofiyska Voda will deploy a water tanker at the junction of Nikolay Haytov and Vasil Kalchev Streets to provide an alternative supply.

In Obelya 2 residential district, water will be shut off from 09:00 to 21:00 as part of efforts to replace the street water main on Diko Iliev Street. Should the repairs exceed 12 hours, alternative water will be available via tankers stationed in front of the “Druzhba” private school and 82nd Kindergarten “Gianni Rodari.”

Meanwhile, in the village of Svetovrachene, planned repair activities on Makedonska Street will result in a water outage from midnight until 06:00 in the morning. If these operations also surpass 12 hours, a water carrier will be positioned at “Vazrazhdane” Square to serve affected residents.

"Sofiyska Voda" advises residents in all affected areas to prepare accordingly and assures that alternative water sources will be made available if any work is extended beyond the projected timeframe.

