MEP Tsvetelina Penkova: The Euro Is Bulgaria’s Economic Step Forward, Not a Political Trophy

Bulgarian MEP Tsvetelina Penkova, representing the Bulgarian Socialist Party, addressed Bulgaria’s forthcoming entry into the eurozone, emphasizing that the decision is not a political win but a long-awaited economic advancement. With the backing of 80% of the European Parliament and unanimous approval from EU finance ministers, the country is set to become the 21st member of the monetary union as of January 1, 2026. According to Penkova, this milestone reflects the culmination of years of preparation, public agreement, and unified political effort.

Penkova underscored that Bulgaria’s commitment to adopting the euro was made as far back as 2005 and is now coming to fruition. She called the move a national achievement and a logical continuation of Bulgaria’s path toward deeper European integration. The transition, she insisted, brings tangible economic advantages: improved income levels, stronger macroeconomic stability, more predictable conditions for business, and lower costs for industries that depend heavily on operational capital.

She highlighted specific benefits forecasted by the Fiscal Council - namely, reduced financing costs and cheaper access to capital. These gains are expected to particularly benefit sectors such as automotive, metallurgy, energy, cement production, and mining. Penkova pointed to this anticipated boost as a source of job creation and rising incomes.

Joining the euro at a fixed exchange rate eliminates concerns about depreciation of the national currency, she said, ensuring security for both individual savings and broader consumer confidence. The process, she assured, would be gradual and managed to protect consumers and prevent abrupt shifts in prices. However, she noted that a stable and functioning government will be crucial to supporting oversight and maintaining regulatory control throughout the transition.

Addressing criticisms and fears, Penkova firmly rejected claims of external imposition or the loss of national sovereignty. She insisted that Bulgaria’s decision was neither forced nor rushed, but rather a well-considered and economically rational step taken at a strategically favorable moment. With global uncertainty surrounding the US dollar, she pointed out that the euro currently stands as the most stable and widely traded currency, which adds to the sense of economic security.

Penkova also spoke against what she described as fear-driven narratives circulating in recent weeks, accusing certain political factions of stirring anxiety for partisan gain. Misinformation about inflation, speculation, or threats to national identity, she argued, undermine both public trust and the country’s ability to benefit fully from eurozone membership. She warned that such rhetoric damages Bulgaria’s international standing and limits its prospects for development.

On the subject of identity, Penkova insisted that cultural and historical roots - not currency - define a nation. The choice to be part of the European community, she said, was made long ago and remains central to Bulgaria’s modern trajectory.

She also called for unified efforts to ensure the euro transition is socially balanced and smooth. This, she said, will require strong institutions, effective regulatory oversight, and an unwavering focus on the public good. Penkova concluded by reaffirming that the government’s responsibility now is to uphold the public interest and guide the country through the process with fairness and accountability.