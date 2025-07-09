GERB Hails Eurozone Accession as Milestone for Bulgaria’s Future Generations

From the floor of the National Assembly, GERB MP Toma Bikov delivered a formal declaration on behalf of his parliamentary group, welcoming Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone. He described the development as a defining moment that would shape not just current affairs, but the lives of future generations.

Bikov framed Bulgaria’s alignment with the eurozone as a continuation of its natural place within European civilization. He stressed that the years of effort and preparation have not been in vain and expressed confidence that this step will generate long-term opportunities for the country.

He noted that Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone marks the beginning of a new phase in its national development. However, he cautioned that full EU membership should not be seen as a final destination or a solution to all existing issues. The European Union, he added, is a complex and evolving reality—one that will continue to face various challenges. For this reason, he called for measured judgment, realism, and honest self-evaluation when navigating future decisions.

According to Bikov, joining the eurozone is not only a historic accomplishment but also a moment to build stronger national confidence. He acknowledged that significant work still lies ahead to ensure a smooth and orderly transition to the euro, emphasizing that this effort must remain a shared responsibility moving forward.