Speaking from the rostrum of the National Assembly, “Revival” party leader Kostadin Kostadinov delivered a sharply critical speech in response to the European Parliament and the European Commission giving final approval for Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone. Kostadinov declared that Bulgaria would ultimately be withdrawn from the eurozone and would be forced to "blow up" the European financial system, as he put it.

He openly labeled the European Commission an "enemy of the Bulgarian people" from this moment forward, accusing European institutions of pushing the country into a collapsing monetary union. According to Kostadinov, the eurozone is comparable to the Titanic - doomed to sink - and those responsible for steering Bulgaria into it would have to answer for their actions.

Referencing the vote in the European Parliament the previous day, Kostadinov claimed that 135 MEPs had aligned with Revival’s appeal, calling it a significant show of support for their cause. He used the figure to highlight what he described as growing opposition across Europe to the eurozone project.

He also issued a warning to Bulgarian citizens, advising them not to keep their money in bank accounts and to rely solely on cash payments instead. This, he implied, was a measure to safeguard themselves from what he sees as the eurozone’s impending financial instability.

Kostadinov’s rhetoric painted Bulgaria’s accession to the euro as a national betrayal, with repeated warnings of economic disaster and appeals for resistance to what he described as externally imposed decisions.