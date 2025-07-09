European Commission Calls on Bulgaria to Accelerate Judicial Reform and Strengthen Anti-Corruption Measures

The European Commission has issued tailored recommendations to all EU member states, with its latest report on Bulgaria highlighting ongoing challenges and limited progress in critical areas such as transparency and accountability within public institutions since last year.

A persistent concern involves the widespread practice of assigning judges on a temporary basis to fill vacant posts. The Commission called on Bulgaria to implement legislative reforms aimed at curbing these prolonged secondments, aligning the judicial system with broader European standards that uphold judicial independence.

Further emphasis was placed on revitalizing reforms concerning the structure and autonomy of the Supreme Judicial Council, the body responsible for appointing and overseeing judges. Additionally, the Commission urged advancement on proposed reforms to the Inspectorate, which enforces ethical compliance within the judiciary. It stressed the importance of involving the judiciary itself in selecting Inspectorate members to prevent political meddling.

The fight against corruption remains an area of significant concern, particularly in high-profile cases. The report points out inconsistencies between investigations, prosecutions, and final rulings. To address this, Bulgaria was urged to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Anti-Corruption Commission and to establish clearer standards and enforcement procedures that would safeguard the integrity of senior government officials.

On matters of media transparency and public communication, some progress was acknowledged, especially regarding the disclosure of state advertising expenditures. However, the Commission noted that additional measures are necessary, recommending stricter oversight on how advertising funds are distributed, particularly when intermediaries like media agencies play a role.

The report also calls for improvements in the legislative process itself, advocating for thorough public consultations and impact assessments during the drafting of new laws in the National Assembly, ensuring greater accountability and transparency in lawmaking.