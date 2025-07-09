Political Turmoil in Varna: Mayor’s Arrest Sparks Accusations of Abuse and Retaliation

Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev was detained by police late Tuesday night following actions connected to an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Sofia City Prosecution Office. His lawyer, Milen Ralchev, confirmed that a 24-hour detention order was issued and that Kotsev was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. The legal team intends to appeal the measure on Wednesday, describing it as arbitrary and unfounded.

Prior to the detention, investigative procedures had already taken place, including searches of Kotsev’s municipal office and private residence. These actions occurred in the presence of his wife and young child. The court warrant authorizing the searches was issued on July 2, yet the arrest itself came six days later, a delay that Ralchev called unnecessary and unjustifiable.

Speaking to reporters, Ralchev criticized the legality of the detention, stating that no charges had been filed against Kotsev and that the mayor was not under any form of criminal prosecution. According to the lawyer, Kotsev’s rights were restricted as early as 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, hours before his official arrest. Ralchev characterized the case as another example of police abuse of power, questioning what new circumstances could have justified the delayed detention. He described the measure as lacking factual or legal basis, asserting that it could not have any legitimate legal consequence.

Meanwhile, fresh details have emerged regarding the source of the report that triggered the investigation. According to a report by bTV, the complaint was submitted by Plamenka Dimitrova, the owner of a catering business in Varna. She alleges that Kotsev and several municipal councilors close to him attempted to extort a share of the value of public tenders and service contracts in which her company was involved. The contested contract concerns a 1.5-million-lev tender related to providing food services for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Dimitrova told bTV that she considered herself a victim of unlawful pressure from municipal authorities. She claimed this was the first time she had encountered such demands in her professional life. She further suggested that a high-ranking member of the "We Continue the Change" party (WCC), who also serves as a member of parliament, was aware of the alleged scheme and possibly protected those involved. When asked directly if this person was Deputy Prime Minister Asen Vassilev, Dimitrova replied, “I admit it.”

Additionally, Dimitrova said she had received threats against herself and her family. She explained that the scheme to demand political financing from companies involved in municipal tenders was first proposed to her last year, prompting her to file a complaint with the anti-corruption commission at the time.

As of Wednesday morning, Kotsev remains in detention, with his legal representative reiterating that the action has no legal merit and branding it a form of repression.

Kiril Petkov reacted strongly following the detention of the mayor, describing the event as an unjust political assault against the "Change team" (referencing his party WCC). He called for a decisive response and the mobilization of supporters.

Petkov emphasized that this is not just an attack on Kotsev but a broader challenge to free Bulgarians, stating, "This unfair political attack on the Change team targets all of us."

He warned that the authorities cannot arrest everyone, saying, "You can’t detain all of us because we are many, but you will only strengthen our unity."

Expressing full support, Petkov declared, "We stand united with Blago Kotsev!"

Unexpectedly, a request for the arrest of Blagomir Kotsev was revealed on a document handed to Boyko Borissov during a briefing yesterday at GERB headquarters about Bulgaria’s eurozone accession.

WCC leader Asen Vassilev accused Delyan Peevski of directing the Anti-Corruption Commission to target Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev.

Speaking to bTV, Vassilev said, “Peevski and his circle are attempting to buy off mayors - and when that fails, they resort to threats.”

He added firmly, “To those people, I say: you will neither stop nor intimidate us, and we will keep fighting to protect Bulgarian citizens from theft.”

Economist and analyst Iliyan Vassilev drew a parallel to Turkey, saying, “This mirrors Erdogan’s tactics - arresting opposition mayors under corruption charges.”