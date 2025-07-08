Small but Vocal Protest Against Euro Adoption Outside EC Building in Sofia

A protest opposing Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone took place in central Sofia as the European Parliament was voting on the country’s accession to the single currency. The demonstration unfolded in front of the Representation of the European Commission on Rakovski Street, which was temporarily blocked off by police forces.

The event was organized by the civic initiative "Buditeli" (“Awakeners”), whose representatives (around 50) gathered at noon, voicing their discontent with the planned replacement of the lev by the euro. Protesters held national flags and placards, including one claiming that “the mafia is financed by the EU,” signaling broader frustrations that go beyond economic concerns.

Among the speakers was Georgi Mandev, who told the Bulgarian National Radio: “How are our mothers and fathers going to survive? Not everyone is a computer specialist, not everyone earns 20,000 leva a month. We are ordinary people!” His remarks underscored the social anxiety over potential cost-of-living increases and inequality following the currency transition.

Another protester, Rosen Milenov, described the situation as “epic,” suggesting a confrontation not just with policy decisions, but with what he views as a systemic failure to represent the will of everyday citizens.

Yolo Denev, a perennial figure at protests in Sofia, was also present, holding a sign reading: “The euro is the last nail in the coffin…” His appearance served as a reminder of the enduring civil resistance movements that have marked Bulgaria’s recent political history.

The demonstration was monitored by police and gendarmerie, with Rakovski Street cordoned off around the EC building to ensure security. While attendance was limited, the protest highlighted a persistent pocket of opposition to Bulgaria’s integration into the eurozone, even as official institutions press ahead with final preparations.