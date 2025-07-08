Bulgarian National Bank Launches Euro Coin Minting Following Eurozone Confirmation

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is launching the minting of Bulgarian euro coins this week, marking the start of the final stage in the country’s transition to the euro. This follows the formal approval of Bulgaria’s eurozone accession by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament. BNB Governor Dimitar Radev confirmed the development in an interview with the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA), stating that the decision, though expected, is nonetheless a significant milestone, reflecting years of consistent effort across institutions.

Radev described Bulgaria’s admission to the eurozone as a strategic achievement, emphasizing that it is not merely a technical adjustment but a turning point with far-reaching implications. “Over time, the positive impact of this step will become increasingly visible,” he said, underlining that eurozone membership ensures enhanced stability, credibility, and access to greater financial and economic capacity. The BNB governor sees this as an opportunity to fully integrate Bulgaria into the economic core of Europe.

According to Radev, the BNB is already activating core processes tied to the currency switch: adapting financial and technical systems, organizing the logistics of the monetary exchange, and intensifying the public information campaign. These steps are being coordinated closely with the Bulgarian government, the European Central Bank, and the European Commission to ensure a smooth and effective transition.

The governor reiterated the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline. He warned that the recent negative trend in Bulgaria’s fiscal position must be reversed to protect one of the country's main advantages - fiscal stability. Within the eurozone, he noted, such stability becomes even more critical.

Radev explained that eurozone membership changes the BNB’s institutional role. The central bank will join the Eurosystem, becoming part of the decision-making and policy-setting community alongside the European Central Bank and the national banks of the other eurozone countries. Bulgaria will also contribute financially to the system, transferring a portion of its foreign exchange reserves to the ECB - this includes both capital and reserve components. In return, the BNB will be entitled to a share of the Eurosystem’s earnings. These changes, according to Radev, do not diminish the central bank’s strategic capacity; instead, they reinforce it through higher levels of security, liquidity, and efficiency.

The governor pointed out the broader economic advantages of euro adoption - lower transaction costs, easier business operations, and deeper integration into European supply chains and markets. These effects, he stressed, can lead to profound national transformation if managed wisely.

“Bulgaria now has more than just an opportunity - it has a historic outlook,” Radev concluded. With thoughtful use of the new environment, driven by productivity, skilled labor, and functioning institutions, he believes the country can attain the level of prosperity enjoyed by the more developed members of the eurozone.