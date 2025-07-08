Political Reactions to Bulgaria’s Euro Adoption Highlight National Achievement and Future Challenges

Following Bulgaria’s successful vote for eurozone entry in both the European Parliament and the EU Council for Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN), leading politicians and statesmen promptly expressed their congratulations and reflections on this historic achievement.

Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov celebrated the milestone on the social media platform X, declaring, “We succeeded! Starting January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will officially adopt the euro.” He extended thanks to all institutions, partners, and individuals whose efforts made this landmark moment possible. Zhelyazkov reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth and effective transition to the euro, prioritizing the interests of all Bulgarian citizens.

The political party “We Continue the Change” echoed this sentiment on Facebook, announcing simply: “The change happened!” The party highlighted Bulgaria’s persistent efforts since joining the European Union in 2007, underscoring the strategic steps taken over the years toward full European integration.

Similarly, the Alliance for Rights and Freedoms (Dogan's DPS remnants) issued a statement emphasizing that Bulgaria now stands on the threshold of eurozone membership, marking a critical phase in the country’s complete integration into the European Union. They called this moment historic, as it closes the cycle of accession to all major EU mechanisms and policies.

Notable political figures also voiced their views. On GERB’s official Facebook page, Andrey Novakov hailed the day as historic and credited party leader Boyko Borissov for his role in the process. Meanwhile, Rumen Hristov, leader of the SDS, reflected on the long democratic and pro-European struggle spanning 35 years that culminated in this achievement, stressing the importance of resisting anti-European propaganda.

Former GERB Chairman Boyko Borissov expressed his gratitude to all Bulgarian and European institutions, partners, MPs, and everyone involved in making Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone possible. He noted that following the unanimous adoption of the necessary decisions by the EU Council, Bulgaria will officially switch to the euro on January 1, 2026.

From the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, Commissioner for Economic and Monetary Affairs and Productivity, welcomed Bulgaria as the 21st eurozone member. He stressed that adopting the euro is far more than just switching currencies - it represents a brighter, more prosperous future within Europe. Dombrovskis highlighted the economic benefits, including increased investment, job creation, growth, and enhanced competitiveness. He praised Bulgarian authorities, especially Finance Minister Temenuzhka Petkova, for successfully completing the process. Addressing inflation concerns, he reassured the public by citing the Latvian example, where initial worries did not materialize and public support for the euro remains strong.

Congratulations, Bulgaria! Поздравления, България!



Bulgaria will adopt the euro as of 1 January 2026, becoming the 21st country to switch to our single currency.



Read the press release https://t.co/VAbcZsmfed pic.twitter.com/kqHcquqJN4 — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) July 8, 2025

Asen Vassilev, chair of “We Continue the Change” and former finance minister, congratulated Bulgaria for joining the eurozone, calling it a significant step putting Bulgaria on equal footing with Germany, France, and Italy. Vassilev criticized previous governments for lack of progress during Borisov’s tenure but emphasized the current government’s success in meeting all eurozone criteria with fiscal discipline and stable inflation.

European Commissioner Ekaterina Zaharieva urged the authorities to address public concerns transparently through the “Euro Campaign,” encouraging citizens to seek reliable information and preparing for any questions that may arise. She believes the situation will improve markedly within six months after Bulgaria’s eurozone entry, as people experience the currency’s benefits firsthand.

Natalia Kiselova, Speaker of the National Assembly, underlined the legislative steps necessary to support the transition. She explained that Bulgaria must adapt its laws to ensure a smooth changeover and prevent any speculative practices related to the new currency. Kiselova reassured citizens that the current legal framework covers key issues, including dual currency circulation and consumer protection, and that the Parliament is ready to finalize all remaining legislative measures in public finance, taxation, the capital market, and commercial law to fully align with the euro.

The unanimous vote by the Council of the EU on Bulgaria’s eurozone accession formally concluded the procedure, complementing the European Parliament’s earlier strong endorsement. This completes Bulgaria’s entry as the euro area’s 21st member, setting the stage for the single currency’s official launch in the country on January 1, 2026.