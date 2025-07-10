Human Negligence Behind 90% of Bulgaria’s Forest Fires

July 8, 2025, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Human Negligence Behind 90% of Bulgaria’s Forest Fires @Pixabay

More than 90% of forest fires in Bulgaria are caused by human activity, according to a new analysis by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The report reveals that over the past 15 years, more than 1.1 million acres of land have burned across the country, with a sharp rise in both frequency and intensity of the fires.

Since 2010, Bulgarian authorities have recorded more than 7,000 forest fires, with nearly 600 incidents reported in 2024 alone. The regions most affected include the Rhodopes, Strandzha, Pirin, and Sakar mountains. According to the analysis, the cost of dealing with the damages this year alone has already surpassed the total expenditure for the previous seven years combined.

The WWF notes a troubling shift in seasonal patterns. Traditionally, Bulgaria’s fire season peaks in spring and summer. However, a growing number of fires are now occurring in autumn and winter as well - a development likely linked to changing climate conditions and one expected to continue in the future.

Only around 4% of forest fires are attributed to natural causes, such as lightning strikes. The overwhelming majority are man-made. Among the main culprits are burning agricultural stubble, discarded cigarette butts, and deliberate acts of arson. According to the WWF, approximately 80% of all forest fires begin outside of forested areas and then spread into them.

While the direct material damage to forests is estimated at 29 million leva, the broader consequences go far beyond that figure. When accounting for long-term environmental impacts - including the destruction of biodiversity and lost income from eco-tourism - the indirect damage is calculated to exceed 100 million leva per year.

