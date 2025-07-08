European Parliament Approves Bulgaria’s Entry into the Eurozone - Final Step Awaits in Brussels

July 8, 2025, Tuesday
The European Parliament has given its approval for Bulgaria’s accession to the eurozone, marking a crucial milestone in the country’s integration into the common European currency area. The vote took place on Tuesday during a plenary session in Strasbourg, where MEPs expressed strong support for the move.

A simple majority was sufficient to pass the decision, and the outcome was decisive: 531 votes in favor, 69 against, and 79 abstentions. The key document under consideration was the report drafted by Bulgarian MEP Eva Maydell from GERB and the European People’s Party (EPP), which recommended Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone effective from January 1, 2026.

This approval in Strasbourg is not the final step. Later today, the finance ministers of the 27 EU member states will convene in Brussels to adopt three essential legal acts that will cement Bulgaria’s path to the euro: a formal decision on Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro, a regulation on the introduction of the currency that removes Bulgaria’s previous derogation tied to convergence criteria, and a regulation fixing the lev-to-euro exchange rate. The first two acts require a qualified majority vote, while the exchange rate regulation demands unanimity. Bulgaria’s Finance Minister, Temenuzhka Petkova, expressed confidence that full support from all member states is expected.

Shortly before the vote, Bulgarian MEP Rada Laykova from the Revival party and the far-right Europe of Sovereign Nations (ESN) group attempted to delay the decision, raising allegations of conflict of interest. However, the European Parliament rejected this request, allowing the vote to proceed on schedule.

With the parliamentary green light secured, all eyes now turn to Brussels, where the final formalities will confirm Bulgaria’s entrance into the eurozone, a significant step toward deeper integration with the European Union. Further updates will follow.

