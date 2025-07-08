July 9 Weather Outlook: Showers, Storms, and Temperature Swings Across Bulgaria

On July 9, a cold front will sweep across Bulgaria, influencing the weather patterns throughout the country. In the northern regions and parts of the south, cumulus clouds will form, leading to brief thundery showers with a risk of hail. Meanwhile, the southeast will enjoy predominantly sunny conditions. Winds will mainly blow from the northwest at moderate speeds, with stronger gusts expected in the Danubian Plain and western Thracian Valley. Temperatures will vary considerably, ranging from a cooler 26 to 27 degrees Celsius in the west to a scorching 38 to 39 degrees Celsius in the southeast. In the southeast, winds will initially come from the southeast before shifting northward by evening.

Along the Black Sea coast, the sky will mostly be clear with occasional cloud cover. Winds will begin from the southeast, light to moderate in strength, before turning northwesterly and picking up intensity temporarily in the early evening. Daytime highs will hover between 28 and 32 degrees Celsius. Sea temperatures will remain comfortable, between 25 and 26 degrees Celsius, while the sea will show mild waves, reaching 2 to 3 degrees Douglas.

In the mountainous areas, cumulus clouds will gather over the western highlands, bringing isolated short-lived showers and thunderstorms. The Balkan Range is expected to receive more abundant rainfall, with hailstorms possible. Winds will blow from the southwest at moderate to strong strength but will shift to a west-northwesterly direction, ushering in cooler mountain air. Temperatures will reach about 29 degrees Celsius at 1,200 meters above sea level and drop to around 17 degrees Celsius at 2,000 meters.