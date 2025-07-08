Cool Ride, Hot Price: Sofia Installs 5,000-Euro ACs in Old Trams

Sofia’s municipal transport company "Stolich Elektrotransport" has initiated a contract to install air conditioning units in the cabins of older tram models at a unit cost exceeding 10,000 leva (5,000 euros), OFFNews reports. The overall value of the public procurement deal reaches 601,650 leva before VAT.

The move comes in the wake of a six-day effective public transport strike that left the Bulgarian capital without buses, trams, and trolleybuses, raising public frustration over service conditions and infrastructure.

City councilor Simeon Stavrev ("Democratic Bulgaria" party) has raised concerns about the financial and technical aspects of the deal, calling it a “scandalous” example of mismanagement. According to him, the order covers up to 70 trams and involves cabin-only air conditioning units that are no different from models used in trucks, campers, and vans.

Stavrev cited examples of nearly identical air conditioners available online for 805 euros. He questioned how similar devices could be priced many times higher under a public procurement process. He also pointed out that the units were installed with vertical external modules, rather than horizontal ones, suggesting a lack of technical consistency.

The devices in question are manufactured by Turkish company Webasto Thermo Comfort İklimlendirme Sis. Tic. Ltd. Şti., based in Manisa. The contract was awarded to “Campus M” EOOD, a Bulgarian firm represented by Mustafa Kadir Mustafa. The company was the sole bidder for this procurement lot.

According to Stavrev, “Campus M” had just two employees in 2021 and posted an annual turnover of only 65,000 leva. However, in 2024, its revenue reportedly jumped nearly tenfold, largely due to the public order from the transport company.

While acknowledging the legitimate need for air conditioning in tram driver cabins, Stavrev argued that the municipality’s focus should be on replacing outdated rolling stock - new trams, trolleybuses, and buses - rather than patching over deeper structural issues with overpriced equipment.

He noted that trams like those on Line 20 still lack air conditioning, forcing drivers and passengers alike to rely on open windows to avoid overheating in summer temperatures. According to him, it’s the responsibility of the municipal transport leadership to actively seek better funding and long-term solutions rather than make questionable short-term purchases.