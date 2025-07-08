Ukraine's Syrskyi Highlights Strategy to Reclaim Territory in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod Oblasts

Oleksandr Syrskyi

At a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ukraine’s top military officer, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, placed particular emphasis on regaining control over positions and territories in Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod oblasts. His remarks highlighted Ukraine’s ongoing strategy to apply pressure along the border in order to prevent further Russian advances into Ukrainian territory.

According to a statement posted by Syrskyi on Facebook, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain active defence operations, particularly in areas such as the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka fronts. These efforts are focused on preventing Russian troops from pushing deeper into Ukrainian lines or reaching key administrative borders, including those of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. He stressed that Ukrainian forces are not only holding ground but also working to recover lost positions on Russian territory, specifically in the border regions of Kursk and Belgorod. Syrskyi added that a considerable Russian military presence is being held in check along these frontier zones, and that “the enemy will not find peace there.

The general’s update also included an overview of developments on the front lines, naming Pokrovsk, Lyman, Novopavlivka, and North Slobozhanshchyna as some of the most intense sectors of the battlefield. These areas continue to witness sustained combat activity as Ukrainian forces adapt between defensive postures and limited counteroffensive actions.

Earlier, during a media briefing on June 21, Syrskyi revealed that Ukrainian troops still maintain control over roughly 90 square kilometers within the Glushkovo district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast. He reiterated that Ukraine’s military strategy does not rely solely on layered defence, but instead aims to integrate defence with calibrated offensive maneuvers to keep Russian forces off balance and contest territory beyond Ukraine’s borders.

