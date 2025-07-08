Bulgarian Exports to Romania Surge Nearly 19% in Early 2025

Bulgarian exports to Romania saw a significant rise of nearly 19% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. Overall trade between the two countries grew by 7%, confirming Romania's position as Bulgaria’s second largest trading partner within the European Union. The data was shared during a meeting between Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov and Romania’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Brândușa Predescu. Deputy Economy Minister Doncho Barbalov also took part in the discussions.

Minister Dilov underscored the importance of Romania as a key foreign economic partner, pointing out a consistent upward trend in bilateral trade in recent years. In 2024, trade between the two countries surpassed €7.3 billion, a figure that reflects the growing strength of the economic relationship.

The meeting addressed opportunities for expanding cooperation, including joint ventures aimed at entering third markets in fields such as food production, commerce, IT, and outsourcing. Both sides also noted the potential for collaboration on initiatives related to digitalization, energy, and environmental projects.

Ambassador Predescu highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, describing them as elevated to the level of a strategic partnership. She noted Romania’s intention to continue joint participation in regional cooperation frameworks.

The ambassador also expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone would open additional avenues for economic cooperation. She suggested this development would make Bulgaria more attractive to Romanian investors, while also acknowledging the growing presence of Bulgarian businesses in Romania. Currently, around 3,300 Bulgarian companies operate in the Romanian market.

The talks also touched on the shared goal of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Both sides agreed that membership would strengthen investor confidence and contribute to greater regional economic integration.