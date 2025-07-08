Bulgarian Exports to Romania Surge Nearly 19% in Early 2025

Business | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:33
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Exports to Romania Surge Nearly 19% in Early 2025

Bulgarian exports to Romania saw a significant rise of nearly 19% in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period last year. Overall trade between the two countries grew by 7%, confirming Romania's position as Bulgaria’s second largest trading partner within the European Union. The data was shared during a meeting between Economy and Industry Minister Petar Dilov and Romania’s Ambassador to Bulgaria, H.E. Brândușa Predescu. Deputy Economy Minister Doncho Barbalov also took part in the discussions.

Minister Dilov underscored the importance of Romania as a key foreign economic partner, pointing out a consistent upward trend in bilateral trade in recent years. In 2024, trade between the two countries surpassed €7.3 billion, a figure that reflects the growing strength of the economic relationship.

The meeting addressed opportunities for expanding cooperation, including joint ventures aimed at entering third markets in fields such as food production, commerce, IT, and outsourcing. Both sides also noted the potential for collaboration on initiatives related to digitalization, energy, and environmental projects.

Ambassador Predescu highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries, describing them as elevated to the level of a strategic partnership. She noted Romania’s intention to continue joint participation in regional cooperation frameworks.

The ambassador also expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s upcoming accession to the eurozone would open additional avenues for economic cooperation. She suggested this development would make Bulgaria more attractive to Romanian investors, while also acknowledging the growing presence of Bulgarian businesses in Romania. Currently, around 3,300 Bulgarian companies operate in the Romanian market.

The talks also touched on the shared goal of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Both sides agreed that membership would strengthen investor confidence and contribute to greater regional economic integration.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Romania, export

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Economist: The Euro Brings Opportunities, Not Guarantees

The adoption of the euro inevitably brings a degree of unease and uncertainty, much like the introduction of the currency board in the 1990s

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

Loan Interest Rates to Stay Stable as Bulgaria Transitions to the Euro, Says Expert

Loan interest rates in Bulgaria are expected to stay stable even after the transition to the euro

Business » Finance | July 10, 2025, Thursday // 23:00

European Commission Calls on Bulgaria to Accelerate Judicial Reform and Strengthen Anti-Corruption Measures

The European Commission has issued tailored recommendations to all EU member states, with its latest report on Bulgaria highlighting ongoing challenges and limited progress in critical areas

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 09:32

Bulgarian Economist: No Country Has Faced Impoverishment After Joining the Eurozone

Prof. Valeri Dimitrov, economist and former chairman of the Court of Auditors, told Bulgarian National Radio that no country has experienced impoverishment after joining the eurozone

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 08:32

Bulgaria Loses Nothing by Joining the Eurozone, Says Former EU Commissioner

Bulgaria stands to lose nothing by joining the eurozone, according to Laszlo Andor, Secretary General of the Foundation for European Progressive Studies and former European Commissioner for Employment and Social Affairs

World » EU | July 9, 2025, Wednesday // 07:42

July 9 Weather Outlook: Showers, Storms, and Temperature Swings Across Bulgaria

On July 9, a cold front will sweep across Bulgaria, influencing the weather patterns throughout the country

Society » Environment | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 17:08
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Business

Bulgarian National Bank Launches Euro Coin Minting Following Eurozone Confirmation

The Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is launching the minting of Bulgarian euro coins this week

Business » Finance | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 16:49

Sofia Airport Expands Shopping Experience with New Retail Projects

SOF Connect, in collaboration with global retail and food & beverage leader Avolta, announced two major projects aimed at enhancing the shopping experience at Sofia Airport and reinforcing its status as a five-star regional hub

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:23

Mastering Gold Trading: Strategies for Reading Live Prices and Managing Risk

Gold has always had an allure that goes far beyond its shine.

Business » Finance | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:01

Crete Is Just 90 Minutes Away: Direct Summer Flights from Sofia to Heraklion

The island of Crete, a gem of Greek mythology and Mediterranean charm, is now closer than ever thanks to Bulgaria Air.

Business » Tourism | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 13:06

Head of European Commission in Bulgaria Highlights the Transformative Power of the Euro

Bulgaria stands on the verge of full eurozone membership, with final votes expected today to confirm the country’s adoption of the euro starting January 1 next year.

Business | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 09:49

Bulgaria’s Euro Path Secure, Currency Reserve Intact, Says Ex-Finance Minister

Former Finance Minister Vladislav Goranov expressed confidence that Bulgaria’s transition to the euro is now irreversible

Business » Finance | July 7, 2025, Monday // 11:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria