Business » TOURISM | July 8, 2025, Tuesday // 15:23
Bulgaria: Sofia Airport Expands Shopping Experience with New Retail Projects @SOF Connect

SOF Connect, in collaboration with global retail and food & beverage leader Avolta, announced two major projects aimed at enhancing the shopping experience at Sofia Airport and reinforcing its status as a five-star regional hub. The first project involves a comprehensive overhaul of the retail areas in Terminal 1, where the existing space will be expanded to nearly 800 square meters. This renovation will introduce a modern “walk-through” concept, aligning with international standards, and will offer a wider variety of products accessible to all departing passengers.

Simultaneously, a new 80-square-meter duty-free store will open in the non-Schengen zone of Terminal 2. Branded as a Last Minute shop, this outlet will provide travelers with a premium selection of perfumes, cosmetics, alcoholic beverages, chocolates, tobacco, local food specialties, wines, electronics, and travel essentials, designed for those seeking convenient last-minute purchases.

Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect, emphasized the company’s commitment to transforming Sofia Airport into a contemporary, welcoming gateway for travelers to Bulgaria. He highlighted that these retail enhancements are part of an ongoing effort to elevate passenger satisfaction by broadening choice and convenience.

Echoing this sentiment, Emil Georgiev, Avolta’s General Manager for Bulgaria, expressed pride in extending their fruitful partnership with SOF Connect. He noted that the expansion of retail space in Terminal 1 and the new duty-free shop in Terminal 2 represent a natural progression in delivering world-class shopping environments tailored to evolving passenger needs.

This announcement follows a successful year of cooperation between SOF Connect and Avolta, which saw the launch of three new retail outlets at Terminal 2, including a large nearly 2,000-square-meter duty-free store, a Last Minute shop in the Departures area, and a retail outlet in Arrivals. These developments underscore the partners’ shared vision and dedication to providing high-quality services that align with travelers’ expectations.

Source: SOF Connect press release

