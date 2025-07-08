Over 27,000 Fans Unite in Bulgaria at Aniventure Comic Con 2025 for Two Days of Pop Culture Celebration

Aniventure Comic Con 2025 concluded last weekend at the Inter Expo Center with a record turnout, drawing over 27,000 fans from Bulgaria and beyond. The event united enthusiasts of cinema, anime, manga, gaming, comics, and cosplay, creating a vibrant atmosphere where people of all ages could freely express themselves and share their passions. The convention was marked by genuine joy, exciting encounters, and countless memorable moments, reinforcing its reputation as a key cultural gathering.

Among the highlights were appearances by Hollywood stars Anthony Daniels, known for his iconic role as C-3PO in Star Wars, who engaged warmly with attendees over both days, and Evanna Lynch, the actress behind Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter series, who charmed fans with her candidness during panels and personal meetings. Manu Bennett, famed for roles in Spartacus and The Hobbit, also captivated the audience with stories from his diverse career and shared his interest in Thracian history and his friendship with Bulgarian stuntman Raycho Vassilev.

The festival further cemented its position as Bulgaria’s premier cosplay event, featuring intense competitions judged by an international panel including renowned artists like Trine.k.n and Anhyra Cosplay. Notably, Aniventure Comic Con hosted qualifiers for the prestigious World Cosplay Summit (WCS) for the first time, with winners earning the chance to represent Bulgaria in Japan alongside competitors from 43 countries. Complementing the cosplay stage, Hall 2 offered attendees an immersive dive into Asian culture, with workshops and presentations exploring Japanese art, music, and martial arts.

Gaming enthusiasts found a lively hub in the A1-sponsored zone, where tournaments for League of Legends, EA FC 25, and the new Counter-Strike 2 attracted over 800 participants competing for prizes totaling 11,500 BGN. Popular mobile games like Brawl Stars and Clash Royale also featured prominently, with notable players such as Slavi from The Clashers joining the competitions. Additional gaming activities in Hall 3 included matches against popular streamers and personalities, adding to the interactive experience.

Hall 4 hosted a series of engaging panels and lectures covering topics from Bulgarian comic book culture, featuring artists like Neda Malcheva and Sten Damyanov, to the creation of iconic film props and behind-the-scenes stories from James Bond and The Mask of Zorro, shared by director Martin Campbell. Scientific and digital culture talks also enriched the program, with experts like paleontologist David Hone and YouTube strategist Mario Joos addressing diverse audiences. Popular Bulgarian personalities from reality TV and entertainment drew large crowds for Q&A sessions, while fans also enjoyed insights into TV production processes.

The festival buzzed with meet-and-greet opportunities with leading Bulgarian content creators such as Slavi Panayotov, Ivaylo Dragiev, and Borislava Todorova, alongside celebrated singers DARA and Dara Ekimova. Fans also connected with actors from Bulgaria’s top-grossing film “Gundi – Legend of Love,” including Pavel Ivanov, Alexandra Svilenova, and Mihail Bilalov.

Star Wars enthusiasts were treated to a spectacular exhibition showcasing over 30 detailed models and memorabilia, while the Marvel universe came alive through performances by professional impersonators and stunt doubles. Graffiti art transformed the venue’s white walls into dynamic masterpieces created by artists like NASIMO and GLOW, adding vibrant street art energy to the event.

The diverse range of exhibitors contributed a multitude of surprises and activities, enriching the festival’s atmosphere and engaging visitors throughout. With the success of this year’s edition, anticipation is already building for Aniventure Comic Con 2026, scheduled for July 11 and 12 at the same venue, with tickets available via the Eventim network.