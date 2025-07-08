Bulgarian MEP Stresses Euro Adoption as Key Democratic Goal Despite Political Opposition

Eva Maydell, MEP from GERB/EPP and Bulgaria’s rapporteur on the eurozone accession in the European Parliament, emphasized in a bTV interview from Strasbourg that adopting the euro has been a long-standing objective for Bulgaria as a democratic society, dating back to 2007–2009. She noted that with the expected upcoming decisions, Bulgaria will complete its full integration into the eurozone, which is why resistance to the euro remains strong. According to Maydel, the official report aligns closely with the European Central Bank and European Commission’s convergence assessments, confirming that Bulgaria meets all the necessary criteria for eurozone membership.

Maydel also highlighted that some opposition to Bulgaria’s euro adoption is politically motivated, aiming to shift the country’s broader orientation within the European Union. She explained that many of the myths surrounding the euro appeal to emotions or serve political agendas that could alter Bulgaria’s long-term EU path. As rapporteur, she has actively engaged with her European Parliament colleagues to secure support for the report, or at least abstentions, stressing that opposition is not directed at Bulgaria itself but often stems from political distrust or radical party positions.

She mentioned that even some members of pro-European groups have expressed skepticism toward certain EU institutions, which has affected their stance on Bulgaria’s euro accession. Maydel pointed out that the Committee on Economic Affairs had already voted in favor, and she expects the full European Parliament to follow the same pattern, with the majority of pro-European parties supporting Bulgaria’s entry into the eurozone.

Source: bTV